Ruth Langsford stunns fans on Instagram
News

Ruth Langsford fans blown away by Loose Women star’s ‘gorgeous’ transformation

She looked stunning!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Ruth Langsford has stunned fans on Instagram after undergoing a glamorous makeup transformation.

The 61-year-old presenter often looks incredible on ITV’s Loose Women and This Morning.

And now, fans have been given a glimpse into Ruth‘s camera-ready routine.

Ruth Langsford undergoes transformation on Instagram

Earlier today (January 23), Ruth’s makeup artist posted a clip as she worked away on the star.

The video showed the pair chatting away as Donna May transformed the host.

She started by applying face makeup, before moving on to Ruth’s eyes.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes slams ‘woke brigade’ over Ruth Langsford comments

The star was then seen having her hair done whilst sipping on a coffee and checking her phone.

Alongside the clip, Donna added: “Always love making up @ruthlangsford!

“Such a joy to have her in the makeup chair this week and catch up (there’s never enough time because we never stop taking!!).”

Ruth Langsford on Instagram
Ruth Langsford looked stunning on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on Ruth’s transformation.

One wrote: “Beautiful as always Ruth!”

A second gushed: “Stunning.”

Gorgeous lady!

A third added: “Beautiful and love the tune too!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Gorgeous lady!!”

A fifth posted: “She looks gorgeous! Would love to know what foundation etc you used on her.”

Ruth Langsford
Instagram users gushed over the ‘gorgeous’ star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth rules out an appearance on GB News

Meanwhile, it comes after Ruth explained why she won’t appear with Eamonn Holmes on GB News.

Eamonn, 62, made his debut on the programme earlier this month.

However, his wife won’t be joining him anytime soon.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes admits he ‘fears’ wife Ruth Langsford will end up his carer

In her column for Best Magazine, Ruth shared: “And before any of you ask why I’m not working with Eamonn on breakfast television, you obviously don’t know me.

“Respect to Eamonn and Isabel [Webster], facing up to 3am alarm calls, but I honestly know it would kill me.”

Ruth went on: “I would fall at the first hurdle. I need my sleep too much. I’ll happily join the rest of you watching at home.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
Emily Atack fans stunned as they realise who her mum is in Ricky Gervais' After Life
Emily Atack fans stunned as they realise who her mum is in Ricky Gervais’ After Life
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
Charlie Dimmock on why she has 'no regrets' over Garden Force affair that ended her long-term romance
Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Ground Force affair that ended long-term romance
Jane McDonald’s huge career decision after ex-husband ‘left her with nothing’
Gemma Atkinson has opened up on her weight
Gemma Atkinson issues passionate plea to fans after weight gain