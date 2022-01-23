Ruth Langsford fans blown away by Loose Women star’s ‘gorgeous’ transformation

Ruth Langsford has stunned fans on Instagram after undergoing a glamorous makeup transformation.

The 61-year-old presenter often looks incredible on ITV’s Loose Women and This Morning.

And now, fans have been given a glimpse into Ruth‘s camera-ready routine.

Ruth Langsford undergoes transformation on Instagram

Earlier today (January 23), Ruth’s makeup artist posted a clip as she worked away on the star.

The video showed the pair chatting away as Donna May transformed the host.

She started by applying face makeup, before moving on to Ruth’s eyes.

The star was then seen having her hair done whilst sipping on a coffee and checking her phone.

Alongside the clip, Donna added: “Always love making up @ruthlangsford!

“Such a joy to have her in the makeup chair this week and catch up (there’s never enough time because we never stop taking!!).”

Ruth Langsford looked stunning on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on Ruth’s transformation.

One wrote: “Beautiful as always Ruth!”

A second gushed: “Stunning.”

Gorgeous lady!

A third added: “Beautiful and love the tune too!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Gorgeous lady!!”

A fifth posted: “She looks gorgeous! Would love to know what foundation etc you used on her.”

Instagram users gushed over the ‘gorgeous’ star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth rules out an appearance on GB News

Meanwhile, it comes after Ruth explained why she won’t appear with Eamonn Holmes on GB News.

Eamonn, 62, made his debut on the programme earlier this month.

However, his wife won’t be joining him anytime soon.

In her column for Best Magazine, Ruth shared: “And before any of you ask why I’m not working with Eamonn on breakfast television, you obviously don’t know me.

“Respect to Eamonn and Isabel [Webster], facing up to 3am alarm calls, but I honestly know it would kill me.”

Ruth went on: “I would fall at the first hurdle. I need my sleep too much. I’ll happily join the rest of you watching at home.”

