Ruth Langsford has hit back on Instagram after being mocked over her appearance.

The Loose Women panellist took to social media today (March 9) in a defiant post, after being likened to “Battenberg cake” over her outfit choice.

It comes after Ruth sported a colourful jumper on the ITV programme earlier this week.

Ruth Langsford has hit back after her Loose Women co-stars mocked her outfit (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford hits back on Instagram

During the show on Monday (March 7), Ruth was seen wearing a pink, yellow and blue jumper from M&S.

The knit also featured nude stripes.

Following an advertisement break, she addressed her appearance after the outfit was mocked by Coleen Nolan and Carol McGiffin.

She went on to recall a funny moment with Coleen before the show.

Ruth explained: “When we wait to come on, Coleen always does this thing where she either holds the back of my trousers when they say go or she pushes me.

“But today, she said, ‘Oh what are you wearing?’

“I said I look like a Neapolitan ice cream, then Carol told me I looked like a Battenberg!”

Ruth later joked that the pair had “rudely insulted” her.

However, the comments didn’t get her down as she proudly showed off the outfit today.

Ruth shows off her outfit

Ruth shared a video to her profile as she modelled the jumper backstage at Loose Women.

She captioned the post: “Some said I looked like a Neapolitan ice cream, others likened me to a Battenberg cake!!

“All I know is I LOVE this jumper I wore on @loosewomen on Monday.”

Ruth was likened to a ‘Battenberg cake’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to comment on Ruth’s outfit, with one saying: “Looking gorgeous as always.”

Another added: “Love the jumper Ruth.”

In addition, a third wrote: “So gorge! Love the shoes too!”

Some said I looked like a Neapolitan ice cream.

A fourth gushed: “Great colours. Looking so slim Ruth.”

Despite her husband Eamonn Holmes‘ departure and relentless digs at ITV, Ruth still remains a regular face on the channel.

In fact, she recently showed her support to the broadcaster, saying: “Proud to be part of the incredible line up of women @ITV.”

