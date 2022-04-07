Ruth Langsford’s touching gesture to ‘dear friend’ Brenda Edwards after sad death of her son

Ruth Langsford made a touching gesture on Instagram to her “dear friend” Brenda Edwards after the sad death of her son, Jamal Edwards.

Ruth shared a tribute to Jamal on her Instagram on Thursday to raise awareness about the new charity foundation that has been set up in his name.

Loose Women star Ruth made a touching gesture for her co-star Brenda on Instagram.

Ruth re-posted a post Brenda uploaded last week. The post in question is about the new charity foundation she is setting up in Jamal’s name.

Jamal tragically passed away in February. He was 31-years-old. Since his death, Brenda has announced plans to set up The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust – a foundation her friend Ruth is keen to spread the word about.

Ruth uploaded a picture of Jamal for her one million followers to see – and provided a lengthy caption too.

“Sharing this for my dear friend @brendaedwardsglobal,” Ruth captioned the post. “PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE.”

Brenda has set up a charity foundation in Jamal’s name (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards charity

Ruth’s caption continued, including Brenda’s lengthy explanation behind why she had set up the charity foundation.

“Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential,” Brenda’s post read.

“To honour his memory and continue his legacy, The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust has been set up with an objective to support those causes that mattered most to Jamal.”

In her original post, Brenda then detailed the three key things that the charity will focus on. The Trust is committed to helping with homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues, and providing young people with essential life skills.

“We hope we can make Jamal proud by building out these programmes to support causes that he cared about deeply,” she then wrote.

Ruth spread awareness about Brenda’s charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth’s followers took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jamal in the comments. They also then praised Brenda for honouring his legacy with the new charity.

“Bless his heart so sad poor Brenda and family,” one follower wrote.

“Such a lovely idea, sending love to Brenda and family,” another said.

“Heartfelt thoughts to you Brenda and your family,” a third wrote. “It’s a wonderful legacy in memory of Jamal.”

“What a wonderful thing to do in his memory, his caring self will continue forever,” another said.

“This is lovely to read and a fitting way to honour Jamal,” a fifth commented.

