Ruth Langsford hits back at comments over her not wearing face mask in gym video

Ruth Langsford has responded to comments about her not wearing a face mask in a gym video.

The This Morning presenter re-posted a throwback clip showing her lifting weights with her personal trainer Frank.

However, after comments about her not wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ruth insisted the footage was filmed before lockdown.

What did Ruth Langsford say?

On the post, Ruth told her fans: “For those asking… I’m not wearing a mask because this is a THROWBACK….

“@fitwithfrank and I filmed this way before lockdown!”

Meanwhile, in the video, Ruth is seen holding weights in her workout gear.

Frank explains the benefits of weight training, which includes toning “bingo wings, muffin tops, tummy, booty”.

Ruth Langsford hit back at comments over her not wearing a face mask (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frank wrote: “Do you lift weights? Here’s a #throwback video to the time our lovely @ruthlangsford asked about #weighttraining and why it might be good.

“I answered with ‘bone density’ and ‘fat loss’ which covered the highlights but in truth I think there are farrrrr more benefits.” [Sic]

He added: “If you’ve not tried weight training, certainly look into it as I strongly believe that at any age it can have a hugely positive impact on both your #physical and #mentalhealth.”

Fans praised how great Ruth looked (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford fans say?

Alongside the clip, Ruth wrote: “I need to get back on these weights Frank! I’ll call you!”

Fans praised the Loose Women star, who is married to Eamonn Holmes, as one person wrote: “Looking amazing Ruth!”

Another said: “Good on ya Ruth, keep going!” while a third commented: “You always look great Ruth.”

Earlier this year, Ruth was praised by her fans after she reached a fitness milestone.

The star shared that she reached an incredible 10,000 steps on her pedometer FitBit watch.

Ruth with her husband Eamonn Holmes (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The official FitBit UK Instagram account congratulated: “This is amazing – you’re killing it Ruth.”

One fan added: “Definitely gives you a spring in your step when you know you’ve hit the goal.”

