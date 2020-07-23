Ruth Langsford hits back as This Morning fan complains about her ‘frumpy’ outfits

Ruth Langsford has hit back after a This Morning viewer complained about her outfits.

The presenter shared a video to Instagram of her "homework" from QVC as she worked on her latest collection.

Ruth told fans: "Homework time again! Back at QVC tomorrow night.... my Denim jacket will be back and I have a great, new, satin/jersey top I’m excited to show you!"

However, one person decided to take aim at Ruth's "frumpy" outfit choices on This Morning.

They commented: "Shame they put you in frumpy old women’s clothes on This Morning!!!!"

What did Ruth Langsford say?

Ruth hit back at the comment, writing: "I chose the outfit myself and was very happy with it.... can’t please all of the people all of the time though!"

Fans praised Ruth for defending her outfits.

One person said: "Well I think you always look fabulous. And your clothes range is gorgeous."

A viewer decided to take aim at Ruth's "frumpy" outfit choices on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Another replied: "Omg you are one of the most elegant, stylish and professional women on TV, I can’t believe you're being insulted on here. So so rude."

One added: "I thought you looked gorgeous!!"

Can’t please all of the people all of the time though!

Ruth caused a stir with one of her outfits on the daytime show earlier this week.

The presenter wore a stunning rainbow coloured dress on Tuesday's show (July 21) with a pair of red heels.

But some fans thought it looked like a paint palette!

Some viewers thought Ruth's dress looked like a paint palette this week (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

One person said on Twitter: "@RuthieeL Look at Ruth rocking the paint palette look!!! #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "What's with Ruth's dress looks like somebody had painted her dress and not very good painting."

Meanwhile, one person loved the bright outfit, writing: "Am LOVING Ruth's dress today... bright and colourful... gives off a 'happy' feel."

During the show on Tuesday, Ruth scolded her husband Eamonn Holmes for making a "sexist" comment.

Ruth hit back after a viewer complained about her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened?

The pair were speaking to consumer expert Alice Beer about summer holiday essentials and one item was a portable washing line.

Ruth correctly guessed what the item was, however, Eamonn didn't as he said: "That's why I wouldn't know what it is because I would never use a washing line."

Ruth replied: "Oh how sexist."

Eamonn said: "I'm just saying 'I', I'm saying it against me not you. I have no idea. I've never hung up the washing."

Ruth told off Eamonn after his comment about washing lines (Credit: ITV)

Ruth told him: "Well that's shameful to admit. Shameful!" to which Eamonn replied: "It is shameful. It wasn't an attack on you.

"I'm going to [use a washing line] from here on in. I'm a changed man."

