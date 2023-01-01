Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have broken their silence after sparking fears among fans they had split.

Earlier this week, Ruth uploaded a video to Instagram of her mum Joan and her dog Maggie.

It gave fans a glimpse into Maggie enjoying Christmas, but hubby Eamonn was nowhere to be seen.

As a result, fans speculated in the comments section that perhaps they had split.

However, after Eamonn posted an update about his upcoming return to work and Ruth commented, it seems all is well for one of our favourite celebrity couples.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes spark split fears

Earlier this week, Ruth shared a post-Christmas update about dog Maggie.

She said: “Never seem to find time to post much over Christmas and I know it’s over now, but I couldn’t resist making this little reel of Maggie enjoy the festive season! It’s all about the kids isn’t it?!”

However, the comments section was soon littered with questions about Eamonn.

One concerned fan wrote: “Where’s poor Eamonn? You never seem to mention him at all lately.”

Another posted: “Have you and Eamon separated? Don’t ever see you both together any more.”

A third said: “Awh Maggie is such a beautiful dog – so full of love and cheekiness. Wish Eamonn had made it into your montage though Ruth.”

A fourth commented: “You mention Maggie more than Eamonn.”

Eamonn and Ruth break silence

However, yesterday (December 31), Eamonn took to social media to update fans on his health and his return to work on GB News.

“Been to my GB News studio today to make sure I can cope with mobility . All good . The comeback is on for Monday 9th January!

“Hope you can join me,” he added.

And, after all the concern from fans, Ruth was quick to comment, with a heartfelt message for her hubby.

Sharing a love heart emoji, she said: “There he is!”

So it seems all is well for the couple as they head into 2023.

