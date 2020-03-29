Ruth Langsford puts coronavirus 'criticism' behind her as she walks beloved dog

TV favourite Ruth Langsford is determined to 'keep smiling' just a couple of days after being slammed by some viewers for 'not observing social distancing guidelines'.

Both Ruth and her hubby Eamonn Holmes were criticised by some This Morning fans on Friday as they presented the ITV flagship show.

The presenters came under fire from some observers for not being two metres apart from one another as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

However, Eamonn pointed out during the programme that social distancing did not apply to their circumstances because they live together.

Correcting people, he noted at the time: "As regards to social distancing, don't bother phoning in and saying, 'Why are these two together?'".

"We're together all day in the house. We live together. In case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do."

Keep the smile on!

Ruth has now taken to social media to update on their lockdown life as she walked the couple's pet dog Maggie.

Streaming her trip outdoors on Instagram Stories, Ruth said to fans: "Good morning! Keep the smile on!"

Ruth Langsford urges fans to stay indoors

She continued: "We're out for our walk. Another beautiful day - look at that sky - but it's very cold. Very cold today.

"Anyway, hope you're doing OK, staying safe, staying in just apart from your exercise. Speak soon."

Ruth also shared another brief sighting of Maggie on the lead as they made their way through a park.

"We're going to be SO fit!" she joked.

Feeling anxious

During the same episode of This Morning, Ruth - forced to kiss her beloved mum through a window on Mother's Day - and Eamonn also discussed how she has been feeling anxious recently.

She reflected on news coverage of the pandemic: "You know what it is when you're at home if you're not watching the news and things it almost feels we are on a nice break from work at the moment, particularly as the weather has been so lovely.

"I can tidy up my kitchen cutlery draw and do a bit of cooking."

"And then you remember why you’re at home and why you're not at work and then I think oh I'll have a look at the news."

