Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have delighted their fan bases by sharing a snippet of a romantic lunch date.

The This Morning pair looked merry as they dined at a seemingly deserted restaurant.

Ruth and Eamonn are known for getting into little quibbles on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth and Eamonn get up to?

It looks like they enjoyed a slap-up lunch complete with a dessert and coffee each.

And judging from their empty glasses, they may have enjoyed an alcoholic beverage or two as well.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth gushed over her “beau” in view of her some 944,000 followers.

She wrote: “Another lunch date with my beau @eamonnholmes #saturday #relax #lunch.”

Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal commented: “Awww!! Have a nice weekend.”

Many other users wrote how much they love the television personalities.

One follower commented, “Aww young love” and another praised, “Lovely to see, Ruth! You two do make [me] laugh with your antics on TM!”

A third user joked: “Look at Eamonn, he cracks me up. He loves his food, doesn’t he.”

The husband-and-wife presenting duo have been filling in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

As the pair enjoy their summer off, Ruth and Eamonn have been there to fill in the gaps.

The couple have been together since 1997 and finally married in 2010.

They share a son Jack, 18, together.

This is Eamonn’s second marriage and Ruth’s first.

Eamonn has said he reckons he loves Ruth more than she loves him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The loved-up pair often share their romantic jaunts on social media. However, they are also infamous for their on-air bickering.

But Ruth told Hello! magazine that it is all in good fun.

She even compared their relationship to that of the late Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

She told the magazine: “Eamonn and I are lucky that, as well as loving and caring for one another, we’re still very much in love.

“Our relationship is very passionate. We’re like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor – although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong.”

Meanwhile Eamonn said on a podcast last year that he believes he loves Ruth more than she loves him.

Speaking on White Wine Question Time, he said: “I totally believe that she loves me and adores me… but I would still think that I love her and adore her more.”

