Strictly star Russell Grant shares health update after having brain tumour removed as fans rally around

Russell Grant has opened up about having a brain rumour removed late last year in a touching message to fans.

The astrologer and former Strictly Come Dancing star shared the news with his followers on Twitter today.

In a tweet, Russell said he had a tumour removed before Christmas last year.

Before Christmas I had a brain tumour removed by the A-Team Prof Pathmanban, Dr Bhalla, Dr Kearney, the caring nurses & Vicky Walsh of Alex Hospital Manchester & Dr Wilton YG Bangor I’m now into recovery ❤️‍🩹 on @BrainTumourOrg Day Thank you all 🙏🏼 @Pituitary_org @rarediseaseday pic.twitter.com/Z7geWy19tQ — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) March 1, 2023

Alongside a photo of himself smiling, Russell wrote: “Before Christmas I had a brain tumour removed by the A-Team Prof Pathmanban, Dr Bhalla, Dr Kearney, the caring nurses & Vicky Walsh of Alex Hospital Manchester & Dr Wilton YG Bangor.

“I’m now into recovery on @BrainTumourOrg Day. Thank you all.”

Many of his followers sent their well-wishes to Russell.

One person said: “So pleased to hear you are on the mend.”

Another replied: “You’re looking good Russ. Rest up and continue with that great recovery.”

Someone else tweeted: “Sending you so much love. Hope you’re doing well in recovery.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear this Russell. Glad to hear that you are getting better. Take care.”

In December, it was reported that Russell had undergone a five-hour surgery to remove the tumour.

The 72-year-old had a lump taken out of his pituitary gland.

At the time, he told the Mirror: “I am now on the road to recovery. There are a few complications to sort out so the post-op stuff has already started.

“As you know I saw something pretty major coming when giving my lecture in Blackpool on December 1, 2019, so I was prepared.

“I didn’t shout about the growth as I’d been waiting for a knee operation which was due Easter 2020, so many of you would have presumed I was going in for that. Covid ruined that. So it’s next on my list of ‘Things to do’.”

Russell is known for being an astrologer and media personality, having written several books on astrology.

He also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, partnering with Flavia Cacace.

