Michael Barrymore Russell Brand
News

Michael Barrymore becomes the latest controversial celebrity to lend his support to Russell Brand

Beverley Turner, Laurence Fox and Elon Musk also back him

By Entertainment Daily

Michael Barrymore has become the latest in a line of celebrities to lend Russell Brand their support after sexual assault allegations against the comic hit news headlines.

Russell faces allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, which he strongly denies.

Now a raft of controversial figures are stepping out to show Russell their support, including Michael Barrymore.

Michael Barrymore
Michael Barrymore appears to back Russell Brand (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Barrymore wades in after Russell Brand news: ‘This is what they do’

Russell hosts a YouTube channel, which has now reportedly been cancelled, to “critique, attack and undermine the mainstream news in all its corruption”.

On Friday (September 15) he shared a video just before the allegations broke, insisting that all his past relationships were “consensual” and calling the investigations a “coordinated attack”.

This is what they do.

Last night (September 18), Michael Barrymore reshared the video on X along with a tweet that said: “This is what they do…”

Barrymore saw an abrupt end to his career in 2001 after a man was found dead in his swimming pool. He maintains that he had no involvement. And now, 22 years later, he has hinted at a TV comeback.

Russell Brand
Russell Brand seen here in Los Angeles, 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Other stars showing support

Meanwhile, a number of other controversial celebrities have waded into the news story to share their support for Russell Brand.

Tech mogul Elon Musk appeared to back the former comedian by responding to his video: “Of course. They don’t like competition.” He also tweeted: “I support Russell Brand. That man is not evil.”

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, who is currently facing charges of rape and human trafficking, said: “Welcome to the club Russell Brand.”

He then shared a meme of a cartoon knight preparing for battle with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy [bleep] allegations.”

Elon Musk
Russell Brand garners support from Elon Musk (Credit: Cover Images)

Michael also joins the ranks of controversial character Laurence Fox in his support for Brand.

Laurence said: “It’s fascinating to see some parts of legacy media talking about Russell Brand like we are going to believe anything they say about anything. Whatever Russell Brand got up to, and I can guarantee it because I was around, everything he would have done wold have been sort of acceptable.

“Because otherwise his producers would have called him out and fired him. Now that may be an uncomfortable thing to deal with for people but that’s how the world was then.”

Both BBC and Channel 4 have since launched investigations surrounding Brand’s time working with them. The Met Police has also issued a statement.

Laurence Fox
Laurence Fox doesn’t shy away from controversy (Credit: Cover Images)

Repercussions for Brand

YouTube has now suspended advertising on Russell’s channel, which has six million subscribers and is believed to make him £1 million a year.

Meanwhile Kirsty Gallacher, Russell’s sister-in-law, appeared to retract her support of the star. After first sharing his video on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji, it’s thought Kirsty then took the post day before it naturally expired.

However, GB News presenter Beverley Turner shared on X: “You are being attacked. Establishment media don’t know what to do with the fact that you have 6 million subscribers and generate autonomous, knowing and original content. You’re a hero.”

And former Loose Woman Carol McGiffin, who quit the show because it became “too woke” for her, has been slammed for liking this and other pro-Brand tweets.

YouTube video player

Read more: This Morning fans hit out at Michael Barrymore’s ‘rude’ behaviour in ‘car crash’ TV appearance.

What are your thoughts on this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.

Related Topics

Andrew Tate Elon Musk Kirsty Gallacher Laurence Fox Michael Barrymore Russell Brand

Trending Articles

Brendan Cole talking; inset, Bobby Brazier being a cheeky chappy (Credit: BBC/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
Brendan Cole issues warning to Strictly star Bobby Brazier: ‘He needs to pull himself together’
Paris Fury and Tyson Fury both smile
Tyson Fury and wife Paris ‘over the moon’ as they welcome seventh baby and share adorable first pic
Vanessa Feltz Russell Brand
Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘unbelievably awkward moment’ Russell Brand asked to sleep with her teenage daughters
Strictly logo with Amy Dowden
Strictly’s Amy Dowden receives heartbreaking news amid cancer treatment: ‘I promise to grab life’
Martin H smiling on My Mum, Your Dad (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Martin H’s daughter weeps as her dad makes heartbreaking confession in first look at tonight’s My Mum Your Dad
Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby pays tribute following sudden death of This Morning star: ‘Unbelievably sad’