Michael Barrymore becomes the latest controversial celebrity to lend his support to Russell Brand

Michael Barrymore has become the latest in a line of celebrities to lend Russell Brand their support after sexual assault allegations against the comic hit news headlines.

Russell faces allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, which he strongly denies.

Now a raft of controversial figures are stepping out to show Russell their support, including Michael Barrymore.

Michael Barrymore wades in after Russell Brand news: ‘This is what they do’

Russell hosts a YouTube channel, which has now reportedly been cancelled, to “critique, attack and undermine the mainstream news in all its corruption”.

On Friday (September 15) he shared a video just before the allegations broke, insisting that all his past relationships were “consensual” and calling the investigations a “coordinated attack”.

This is what they do.

Last night (September 18), Michael Barrymore reshared the video on X along with a tweet that said: “This is what they do…”

Barrymore saw an abrupt end to his career in 2001 after a man was found dead in his swimming pool. He maintains that he had no involvement. And now, 22 years later, he has hinted at a TV comeback.

This is what they do… https://t.co/h4i6LYeCPo — Michael Barrymore (@MrBarrymore) September 16, 2023

Other stars showing support

Meanwhile, a number of other controversial celebrities have waded into the news story to share their support for Russell Brand.

Tech mogul Elon Musk appeared to back the former comedian by responding to his video: “Of course. They don’t like competition.” He also tweeted: “I support Russell Brand. That man is not evil.”

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, who is currently facing charges of rape and human trafficking, said: “Welcome to the club Russell Brand.”

He then shared a meme of a cartoon knight preparing for battle with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy [bleep] allegations.”

Michael also joins the ranks of controversial character Laurence Fox in his support for Brand.

Laurence said: “It’s fascinating to see some parts of legacy media talking about Russell Brand like we are going to believe anything they say about anything. Whatever Russell Brand got up to, and I can guarantee it because I was around, everything he would have done wold have been sort of acceptable.

“Because otherwise his producers would have called him out and fired him. Now that may be an uncomfortable thing to deal with for people but that’s how the world was then.”

Both BBC and Channel 4 have since launched investigations surrounding Brand’s time working with them. The Met Police has also issued a statement.

Repercussions for Brand

YouTube has now suspended advertising on Russell’s channel, which has six million subscribers and is believed to make him £1 million a year.

Meanwhile Kirsty Gallacher, Russell’s sister-in-law, appeared to retract her support of the star. After first sharing his video on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji, it’s thought Kirsty then took the post day before it naturally expired.

However, GB News presenter Beverley Turner shared on X: “You are being attacked. Establishment media don’t know what to do with the fact that you have 6 million subscribers and generate autonomous, knowing and original content. You’re a hero.”

And former Loose Woman Carol McGiffin, who quit the show because it became “too woke” for her, has been slammed for liking this and other pro-Brand tweets.

