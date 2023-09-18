Russell Brand’s claims about Meghan Markle as pair worked together on a film: ‘I planted one on her’

In the latest Russell Brand news, he once claimed to have “planted one on” Meghan Markle, in a resurfaced clip.

The comedian and actor has recently been hit with accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women. The claims have been made following an investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Russell has denied having done anything other than be promiscuous and insisted all of his sexual interactions have been consensual.

And now, a vintage video has resurfaced from an interview with Russell where he boasted about “snogging” a certain royal.

The actor made the comments from an interview on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Russell Brand news: Actor says he ‘snogged’ Meghan Markle

Long before Meg married Prince Harry, she was an actress and had a slew of roles in TV shows and movies. One of these included Russell Brand’s 2010 flick Get Him To The Greek. Meghan played the role of partygoer Tatiana.

Back in 2018, a week before she tied the knot to Prince Harry, Russell claimed he had kissed Meghan. Speaking on Loose Women, he said: “She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek, it was a good film.”

What did Russell Brand say about Meghan?

Russell added: “Meghan Markle, didn’t know at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person. I don’t remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene.

“It was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere. Meghan Markle, there we go.” He went on: “They should bring that up [at the wedding]… if anyone has any reason… yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film!”

Russell apparently ‘snogged’ Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Russell accused of?

The reported accusations against Brand come from several women accusing him of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse. The incidents allegedly took place at the height of his fame when Brand himself confessed he was “very promiscuous”. According to reports, the first woman claimed he raped her up against a wall at his home in Los Angeles.

A second reportedly alleged he forced her, when she was aged 16, to perform oral sex. It is claimed he was 31 at the time. She says she punched him in the stomach to make him stop.

A third alleged victim claims to have worked with the comedian. She is said to claim he sexually assaulted her before threatening legal action if she spoke out. And a fourth woman has reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her, as well as being emotionally and physically abusive.

