Man who ‘broke into Windsor Castle with crossbow to kill the Queen’ handed jail sentence

In latest royal news, a man who broke into Windsor Castle with a crossbow and plans to kill the now late Queen has been jailed.

Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested while the monarch stayed in the castle on Christmas Day in 2021.

The Old Bailey heard that he was ‘encouraged’ by his artificial intelligence chatbot “girlfriend”.

Royal news: Windsor Castle intruder jailed

Chail has been jailed for nine years for treason. He’s become the first person in the UK to be convicted of treason since 1981.

He has expressed distress and sadness about the impact his actions had on the Royal Family, particularly while Her Majesty was in her latter years.

He has also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Chail will be subject to a hybrid order under the Mental Health Act. This means he’ll stay in a psychiatric hospital for now.

However, he’ll transfer to custody after he receives the treatment he needs.

What did the judge say?

Judge Mr Justice Hilliard said Chail’s intention to kill made the offence “as serious as it could be”.

He also said: “The ideas he had of killing the sovereign was not a result of mental illness, it predated that. He undertook his purposes and made the preparations without revealing what he was up to.

“There are clear concerns about his mental state whatever his diagnoses at different times.”

During the incident in 2021, Chail reportedly told guards who approached him that he was there to “kill” the Queen. He immediately surrendered.

During a previous court hearing, it was revealed that Chail had apologised to the royal family.

His barrister Nadia Chbat said: “He has expressed distress and sadness about the impact his actions had on the Royal Family, particularly while Her Majesty was in her latter years.

“He has apologised to the royal family and His Majesty King Charles. He is embarrassed and ashamed he brought such horrific and worrying times to their front door.”

His barrister added: “He has expressed relief that no one was actually hurt.”

According to reports, before the incident, Chail sent a WhasApp video to his family and friends apologising for what he was about to do.

As well as the nine years in prison, Chail was also given a further five years on extended licence.

