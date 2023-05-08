Royal fans hit back at King Charles and Queen Camilla haters: ‘Love always wins’

Royal fans have stated their support for King Charles and Queen Camilla by saying, “Love always wins”.

The King and Queen were officially crowned at the coronation on Saturday (May 6).

More celebrations then took place at the Coronation Concert on Saturday (May 7). Stars such as Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, Katy Perry and Take That all gave powerful performances.

King Charles at Queen Camilla were officially crowned at the coronation on Saturday (May 6) Credit: Splash News

Royal fans hit back at King Charles and Queen Camilla naysayers

Taking to social media, many fans have hit back at Queen Camilla and King Charles naysayers.

One person wrote: “LOVE ALWAYS WINS! … We have to support this kind of love …. Camilla and Charles fought for their love since day one, and deserve all the best. Long life for the King and the Queen!”

A second said: “They look great and very very happy!! I hope they have had the best time this weekend. I hope King Charles has a successful reign with his queen (no need for negativity here bringing up the past y’all – live and let live).”

“This Romeo and Juliet act reminds me of the King and Queen’s love story. They are star crossed lovers #CoronationConcert #KingCharles #QueenCamilla,” another added.

And a fourth user commented: “King Charles, I hope you shine. The right King for the right time. You are at the forefront at the issues facing the world. Queen Camilla Love conquers all #CoronationConcert #KingCharlesIII #QueenCamilla.”

The royal family were all smiles during the coronation weekend (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles and Queen Camilla

The new King and Queen were first romantically linked in the 1970s after meeting in their early twenties.

However, Queen Camilla ended up marrying Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, while King Charles married the late Princess Diana in 1981.

Queen Camilla divorced in 1995 and King Charles and Diana divorced in 1996. Charles and Camilla received backlash from the members of the public due to the belief that their love for each other came in between his marriage with Princess Diana.

Charles and Camilla ended up getting married in 2005.

Coronation celebrations

As many years have passed since the issue, the royal family and friends were all smiles during the coronation weekend.

Prince Harry was also in attendance for his father’s coronation on Saturday (May 6). However, he returned to the United States soon after, as the day also marked the fourth birthday of his eldest child, Prince Archie.

Ahead of the coronation, a statement from Buckingham Palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Earlier this year it was announced that Prince’s Harry’s children will be referred to by their royal titles due to their grandfather becoming King.

