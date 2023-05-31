Prince Harry would “absolutely” be welcomed back by the Royal Family, should he ever return, a royal expert has claimed.

The expert’s comments come amid news that the Duke of Sussex will be back in the UK next week.

Prince Harry would be ‘welcomed’ back by Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex is back in the UK next week, it has been revealed. Harry is going to be in London next week. He is giving evidence in the ongoing phone hacking trial against Mirror Newspaper Group. He is one of a number of high profile figures taking on the newspaper group.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that the Royal Family would “absolutely” welcome Harry back if he were to make his UK return permanent.

The expert in question, Judi James, made the claims during an appearance on Sky News Australia.

“I think they absolutely would and I think probably most of them expect him to come back at some point,” she said. “I have been calling Harry the prodigal prince for years, I think we will certainly see a bit of an iteration of that table.”

Royal Family would welcome Harry back, royal expert claims

The royal expert then continued, saying: “I think Charles would take him back with open arms, Prince William might need a little bit of convincing.”

However, she did then make the point that Harry and William are brothers and have bonded through “trauma”.

“Ultimately, they are brothers, they have bonded through trauma and blood, so I don’t think there is any question that Prince Harry would be welcomed back if/when the time comes,” she then said.

However, despite being back in the UK next week, Harry won’t see his father. This is because the King is going to be in Romania for a pre-arranged holiday.

Duke of Sussex contacted divorce lawyers ‘months back’

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex contacted divorce lawyers “months back” according to a royal commentator.

“There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago,” Lady Colin Campbell said on GB News recently.

“The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain,” she then added.

“And also if there are real problems in the marriage, which there do appear to be, Harry’s going to have a heck of a time extricating himself, because he has been very overt about all of his failings and all of his drug-taking,” she then said.

