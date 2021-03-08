The royal family have broken their social media silence following news of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview.

However, they haven’t yet addressed the interview.

Instead, the Instagram accounts of Clarence House, the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have all posted about Commonwealth Day.

What did the royals say in their new posts?

The Royal Family account – the Queen‘s official account – posted a picture of Her Majesty signing a message to the Commonwealth.

It was captioned: “Today marks #CommonwealthDay.

“The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent countries. The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall shared a clip of Prince Charles speaking at Westminster Abbey.

It was originally broadcast on the BBC yesterday.

Finally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted about Commonwealth Day.

They shared a different picture of the Queen but shared her original caption.

Royal family news: What did followers say about the posts?

Monarchists were quick to comment on the pictures and rage against Harry and Meghan.

“We stand with the Queen,” declared one die-hard fan.

“Long live the Queen and the monarchy,” said another.

“A big salute to this incredible and dignified woman, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll,” said a third.

Others sent “prayers” to the Queen and her family.

“We love you, your majesty! Prayers for you and your entire family always,” they said.

“Team Queen all day long Ma’am,” declared another.

“We stand with you, Your Majesty,” another confirmed.

It appears social media users are very much on the side of the royal family following the interview (Credit: Splash News)

Should the royal family comment on the interview?

Social media seems to be divided on that point.

“We are going to need a statement on the interview sooner or later,” one follower commented.

“No we don’t…… it’s a private family matter and should have stayed that way,” came one reply.

Another agreed.

“It’s a private matter, it doesn’t affect the constitution, their departure doesn’t cost the tax payer anything,” another commented.

“No statement is needed when it’s all lies,” another concluded.

