Ross Kemp’s heartbreak over devastating moment with Barbara Windsor

Ross Kemp once revealed his heartbreak over a devastating moment he had with the late Barbara Windsor.

The 57-year-old, who is back on screens tonight for ITV’s Searching for Michael Jackson’s Zoo with Ross Kemp, made the devastating confession during an interview back in 2020, just a few months before she died.

Ross spoke about Barbara in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Ross Kemp on Barbara Windsor

Back in 2020, Ross made a documentary about Alzheimer’s for ITV.

Ross’ EastEnders co-star, and on-screen mum, Barbara, suffered from Alzheimer’s towards the end of her life.

Read more: EastEnders plea: 5 reasons Grant Mitchell needs to return NOW

During an interview with The Sun about the documentary, Ross spoke about how Barbara’s Alzheimer’s affected their relationship.

“Barbara was my ‘TV mum’ on EastEnders and is hilariously funny and ­vivacious, with a rapier wit — we’ve always had a giggle, on and off-set,” he said.

“But now she clearly has no idea who I am.”

Barbara passed away in December 2020 (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Barbara Windsor Alzheimer’s

It was the effect that Barbara’s dementia was having on her and her husband, Scott, that made Ross want to make a documentary on the subject.

Barbara had been diagnosed with the disease back in 2014, six years prior to Ross’ documentary.

“I found it is fast becoming central to Britain’s social care crisis. Due to her condition, Barbara didn’t take part in the film,” he explained at the time.

“I see her as often as I can — every couple of months before the lockdown — and the deterioration in her condition has been shocking and to those of us close to her, deeply upsetting,” he added.

Barabara sadly passed away in December 2020. She was 83-years-old.

Ross paid tribute to Barbara after her death (Credit: ITV)

After Barbara’s death in December 2020, Ross paid tribute to her during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

During the emotional interview, Ross branded his friend “a genuinely good person”.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Ross also revealed what Barbara’s last words to him had been.

“[Scott, her husband] rang me on a Sunday afternoon and she just turned round to me and said, ‘I just want everything to be good for you in your life’,” he said.

As he fought back tears, the actor said: “And that is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

“She was a genuinely good person… she was so lucky to have Scott… they truly, truly loved and cared for each other deeply,” he added.