Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice as he shares touching news with fans

Rose Ayling-Ellis has supported Giovanni Pernice as he announced the end of his tour.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni shared a video showing some of the moments from his 2022 tour, This is Me.

Giovanni told fans he’s loved “every single moment” of the tour where he performed 78 shows in five countries to 80,000 people.

Alongside the video, Italian dancer Giovanni wrote: “And so, after 78 shows, 5 countries, 30,000 miles we come to the very last show of the This is Me tour.

“We have played to 80,000 people, met over 3,000 of you in the Meet and Greet, and thousands more at the stage door.

“We have loved every single minute of it, and can’t wait until next year when we do it all over again with the, even more spectacular, Made in Italy tour.”

Giovanni has marked the end of his tour (Credit: Cover Images)

He added: “I am keeping busy in the meantime with the Him & Me tour, with Anton du Beke, and of course, another season of Strictly.

“But until we meet again, I just want to say, Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.”

Rose, who won Strictly with Giovanni last year, commented a string of clapping hands emojis to celebrate Giovanni’s tour success.

Meanwhile, fans offered their congrats to Giovanni too.

Giovanni and Rose won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

One person said: “Best show EVER. So, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Another wrote: “Thank you so much, probably one of the best shows I have seen.

“So uplifting and true… the way you spoke of Rose and the use of sign language was beautiful.”

“I loved it,” a third said. “Amazing show, brilliant dancers, fab singers and genuinely such a nice guy to meet.”

Giovanni has just a week before he starts his Him & Me tour with Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke.

The duo will kickstart their tour in Cheltenham on June 8.

It will run until July 22, when it will finish in Swindon.

Giovanni and Rose became the 2021 champions of Strictly and made history throughout, especially with their silent routine.

The duo performed part of one of their routines in silence to pay tribute to the deaf community. It’s since won a BAFTA.

