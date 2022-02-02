Rose Ayling-Ellis on the Strictly tour
Rose Ayling-Ellis suffers unfortunate accident during day out with Strictly tour co-stars

Poor Rose!

By Rebecca Calderwood
|

Rose Ayling-Ellis suffered an unfortunate accident ahead of last night’s Strictly Come Dancing tour performance.

The EastEnders star, who won the BBC One show, took to Instagram to address fans after going for a swim in Sheffield.

Although it certainly wasn’t a relaxing dip for poor Rose!

Rose Ayling-Ellis on the Strictly tour
Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis after the mishap (Credit: Instagram Story/rose.a.e)

Rose Ayling-Ellis takes a dip with her Strictly co-stars

Rose, 27, was joined by her fellow Strictly stars as headed for a dip in the river Rivelin.

Ahead of taking to the cold waters, Sara Davies shared a snap of Rose’s mishap.

The actress had managed to fall into the river with her trainers on.

I’ve got a soaking wet shoe

Panning the camera to show Rose’s feet, the Dragon’s Den star said: “Whose feet are these? What happened?”

Rose sported a single red sandal on her right foot.

The star explained: “I slipped and fell in the water, so I’ve got a soaking wet shoe.”

Despite the accident, Rose and her co-stars appeared to have a great time.

The group – including former Gogglebox star Kate Bottley –  shared several snaps as they enjoyed the chilly activity.

Sara wrote on her profile: “So we had another wild swimming outing today! @revkatebottley saw I’d taken the gang last week and messaged to say she’d love to host us while we were in Sheffield so we’ve had a great morning!

“We even talked @rose.a.e and @maisiesmithofficial into joining us this time! And the screams from @tillyramsay and @nikita__kuzmin were just hilarious!

“We’re totally starting a strictly wild swimming club now!”

Strictly fans rush to comment on the post.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice
Rose is currently touring the UK with partner Giovanni Pernice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Strictly fans respond?

One said: “You really are an amazing bunch of new friends, it’s lovely to see a show that made so many best friends. Not many shows achieve it.”

Another added: “All these wonderful adventures and memories you are making together are so heartwarming. Thank you for sharing them with us.”

In addition, a third wrote: “That looks like so much fun!!! Glad you’re all having such a lovely time on tour. Your friendships for life are so heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Rose’s partner Giovanni Pernice spent the day with Anton Du Beke as they prepared for their upcoming tour.

