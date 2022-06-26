Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles as she appears on TV
News

Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in bikini as she reunites with Strictly co-star

Fans delighted to see them together

By Robert Leigh

Rose Ayling-Ellis has delighted Instagram fans by reuniting with a Strictly Come Dancing co-star.

The 27-year-old EastEnders actress was the first deaf contestant to take part in the BBC One dance series last year.

Rose also won the 2021 series alongside pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

But it seems yesterday (Saturday June 25) saw the soap star enjoy some quality time with another TV pal.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dancing on Strictly Come Dancing
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rose Ayling-Ellis meets up with Strictly friend

BAFTA winner Rose shared a selfie on her Instagram Story account that indicated she was looking forward to some R&R.

“Off to spa,” the post’s caption read.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis reunite as she supports him on tour

Further posts revealed Rose and another Strictly colleague, Luba Mushtuk, were enjoying topping up their wellness in London’s Belgravia.

Russian dancer Luba, 32, shared a snap on her Insta account showing them both in bikinis and sauna hats.

“Finally back together and spending our relaxing / spa day at @banya.in.belgravia,” she wrote in the caption.

Rose Ayling-Ellis takes a selfie
Rose Ayling-Ellis takes a selfie (Credit: Instagram)

Luba also uploaded another pic of Rose in her red bikini by herself, seemingly sipping a cup of tea.

But it seems Rose reckons she may look pale in comparison to Luba, who has previously partnered with James Cracknell and Jason Bell on Strictly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@lubamushtuk)

“I really need to work on my tan,” she commented on Luba’s post, adding a crying laughing emoji to her comment.

Luba chuckled back, using two laughing emojis of her own: “It’s a must.”

Fans of Rose and Luba deluged the main account post with compliments about how “beautiful” they looked.

And many other followers were also very pleased to see how close the pair are.

“The best friendship,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis lifts a tea cup in red bikini
Rose Ayling-Ellis raises her cup for the photo (Credit: Instagram)

Another said: “Lovely to see you both together again, enjoy yourselves ladies.”

Lovely to see you both together again.

“Love you two together always looking happy,” chipped in a third.

Read more: Who wrote Suspect on C4? What has Matt Baker done before and will there be a season 2?

And a fourth person agreed: “Lovely to see that you have maintained your friendship with Rose and have taken the time for some fun and relaxation.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Laura Hamilton smiling while hosting A Place In The Sun
Laura Hamilton gives warning to Instagram fans over ‘quite serious’ issue
Amanda Owen smiling and Clive talking
Amanda Owen fans all say same thing about husband Clive in wake of split
Amanda Holden smiles with sunglasses on at 2022 Chelsea Flower Show
Amanda Holden fans all say the same thing as she poses in tiny bikini
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton on This Morning
Fern Britton reflects on the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery: ‘I’d have never predicted it would end like this
Gemma and Chesney looking shocked in Corrie
Corrie fans demand SEVEN characters are axed as they call for cast cull
McDonald & Dodds A Billion Beats cast
McDonald & Dodds season 3 episode 2 cast: Who guest stars in A Billion Beats on ITV1?