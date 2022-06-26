Rose Ayling-Ellis has delighted Instagram fans by reuniting with a Strictly Come Dancing co-star.

The 27-year-old EastEnders actress was the first deaf contestant to take part in the BBC One dance series last year.

Rose also won the 2021 series alongside pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

But it seems yesterday (Saturday June 25) saw the soap star enjoy some quality time with another TV pal.

Rose Ayling-Ellis meets up with Strictly friend

BAFTA winner Rose shared a selfie on her Instagram Story account that indicated she was looking forward to some R&R.

“Off to spa,” the post’s caption read.

Further posts revealed Rose and another Strictly colleague, Luba Mushtuk, were enjoying topping up their wellness in London’s Belgravia.

Russian dancer Luba, 32, shared a snap on her Insta account showing them both in bikinis and sauna hats.

“Finally back together and spending our relaxing / spa day at @banya.in.belgravia,” she wrote in the caption.

Luba also uploaded another pic of Rose in her red bikini by herself, seemingly sipping a cup of tea.

But it seems Rose reckons she may look pale in comparison to Luba, who has previously partnered with James Cracknell and Jason Bell on Strictly.

“I really need to work on my tan,” she commented on Luba’s post, adding a crying laughing emoji to her comment.

Luba chuckled back, using two laughing emojis of her own: “It’s a must.”

Fans of Rose and Luba deluged the main account post with compliments about how “beautiful” they looked.

And many other followers were also very pleased to see how close the pair are.

“The best friendship,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another said: “Lovely to see you both together again, enjoy yourselves ladies.”

Lovely to see you both together again.

“Love you two together always looking happy,” chipped in a third.

And a fourth person agreed: “Lovely to see that you have maintained your friendship with Rose and have taken the time for some fun and relaxation.”

