Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘honoured and moved’ as she shares special news with fans: ‘A real pinch-me moment’

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared some exciting news to her Instagram fans after visiting the The National Portrait Gallery.

The former EastEnders actress, who became the first deaf person to compete and win Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, was honoured with a portrait at the art gallery.

Rose, 28, is an advocate in the deaf community and even unveiled the first deaf Barbie with hearing aids in 2022.

Rose has a portrait at the ‘History Makers Now’ section at the National Gallery in London (Credit: Splash News)

The star’s special news

Taking to her Instagram, Rose shared snaps of her standing in front of her portrait at the National Portrait Gallery.

Rose also shared clips of several people observing all the portraits at the gallery, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Ed Sheeran.

Another video showcased an underground train departing and uncovering a National Portrait Gallery poster, which read that it was reopening on June 22nd.

Writing in her caption, Rose said: “This evening was a real pinch-me moment because a photo of me is displayed at The National Portrait Gallery in the ‘History Makers Now’ selection.

“A 16-year-old me studying Art and visiting all these galleries would not believe my face would one day be on the gallery wall. I admit, I did tear up thinking how far I have come. It is a special moment tonight.”

She added: “Thank you @nationalportraitgallery for choosing me. I am deeply honoured and very moved.”

In the black and white portrait, Rose can be seen smiling to the camera in a turtleneck, while putting her hands together.

Rose was the first deaf person to compete and win Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash News )

Fan reaction

Taking to the comment section, many fans expressed their excitement for Rose. One person said: “Congratulations, Rose – you’ve more than earned your place in the ‘History Makers Now’ section.”

A second wrote: “The world can see what a fantastic and special person you are, Rose. Congratulations. You are so deserving of the space on that wall. Shine brightly, Rose.”

“This is incredible, Rose!! I am tearing up thinking about how far you’ve come,” another added.

And a fourth person commented: “You absolutely, absolutely deserve this Rose. You definitely are a ‘History maker now’. Huge congratulations, wonderful woman.”

