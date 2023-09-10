Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed a dramatic new hair look which has her fans surprised!

The former EastEnders actress took to her Instagram to share her hair transformation with her 536k followers and thanked her hair stylist Ricky.

She wrote: “Thank you, @rickyandthe64, for allowing me to tell you mid-way during the haircut, actually let’s chop it off. I blame it on the weather.”

Her gorgeous new haircut and short bangs left everyone impressed on social media and her fans began commenting on her new look.

“You look amazing,” wrote one fan, while another complimented Rose on how she always looks great.

“Always look great… Suits you…. The best part is just the smile says it all,” they said.

“Suits you, beautiful and full of sunshine as always!” said a third.

“Looks healthier and thicker too,” chimed in another.

Meanwhile, another couldn’t help but appreciate the overall length of her locks: “What a lovely length, really suits you.”

‘Signs For Change’ is all about her journey

Rose, 28, was the first deaf person to win Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021. She showcased her journey in the form of a documentary for the BBC.

The first clip viewers see is the actress saying she’s doing Shakespeare, but in sign language.

“I’m doing Shakespeare. and I’m doing it in sign language,” facing the camera, as she flicked through some papers with notes on them.

Rose Ayling Ellis on her BBC Documentary (Credit: BBC)

She added: “I’m really excited, but also terrified as it’s Shakespeare. You know what I don’t want to mess it up. I have to translate it to English and then into BSL.”

“So, for example, when he says ‘his eyes are full of anger’ but his eyes full of anger means looking angry, he looks angry. But hearing people won’t understand the sign for angry, ‘eyes angry, they’ll be like ‘what?'” she said.

Rose discovered her reading age

This year, Rose discovered she has the reading age of a 13-year-old.

While some medical professionals told Rose’s family members that she probably wouldn’t ever be able to speak, Rose went on to learn how to speak, lip read and sign.

