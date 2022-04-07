Rose Ayling-Ellis declares her love after Giovanni Pernice’s touching public gesture

Rose Ayling-Ellis declared a love on Instagram for her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Giovanni Pernice after he made a touching public gesture recently.

Giovanni, who is touring the UK, has a British Sign Language interpreter on stage with him when he performs – something Rose loves!

Rose said she’s “proud” of Giovanni (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

Strictly champion Rose declared her pride for Giovanni following his touching public gesture.

Giovanni is currently touring the UK with his show – This Is Me. As well as employing professional dancers and singers as part of his tour, Giovanni has also made sure that a BSL interpreter is on stage too.

This touching gesture has clearly been inspired by Rose – who is deaf.

Giovanni uploaded a few pictures to his Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, April 6). The snaps gave his 802k followers a glimpse at his show.

In the pictures, the show’s BSL interpreter can be seen signing for the audience. Meanwhile, Giovanni dances in the background.

“Very special performance for us yesterday!” Giovanni captioned the post. “Glasgow with BSL interpreter Stacey.”

Rose gushed over Giovanni’s gesture (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni and Rose latest

Rose was one of many who then headed to the comment section of Giovanni’s Instagram post yesterday.

“Love this very much Gio,” the 27-year-old wrote. “Proud person here.”

Plenty of Giovanni’s followers also commented. Many praised the 31-year-old for the gesture.

“You’re using your platform in the best possible way, let’s hope that this can encourage more shows to be more inclusive in the world for the future,” one said. “Here’s to inclusivity and diversity.”

“I love to see this and am so proud that you are making theatre and performances inclusive,” another wrote.

“Well done! Small steps lead to big changes. May the rest of the industry follow in your footsteps,” a third said.

“Well done! I am sure @rose.a.e you are proud of how @giovannipernice is supporting the deaf community and the show is fantastic!” another commented.

Rose’s post-Strictly career is going well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In other news, it’s been rumoured that Rose, 27, is set to be honoured by the Queen with an MBE!

The EastEnders star is reportedly set to receive the award for her hard work for the deaf community.

Rose has tirelessly raised awareness of sign language, with many fans now learning BSL.

A source told The Sun on Sunday said: “Her success on Strictly shone a light on the deaf community in a way that surpassed everyone’s expectations.

“Not only did she raise awareness about the challenges deaf people face, she was a true inspiration for them – particularly young people. She really did break down boundaries.”

