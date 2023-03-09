Rose Ayling-Ellis concerns Instagram fans as she shares picture from Buckingham Palace

Rose Ayling-Ellis left plenty of her loyal legion of Instagram fans concerned after she shared a snap from Buckingham Palace.

The 28-year-old, who was crowned the Strictly Come Dancing champ in 2021, is no stranger to attending a glamorous and star-studded event.

So much so, that on Wednesday (March 8) the former EastEnders star headed down to Buckingham Palace and brought her 537k followers along for the ride.

However, after posting a snap of herself during the special royal visit, fans were left rushing to comments to share their concerns.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rose looked stunning in an elegant matching cream crop top and trouser combo.

The Strictly star also opted for a slick white blazer and a cosy cream coat over the top of her stylish yet smart ensemble.

Finishing off her look, Rose slipped into a pair of open-toe white heels.

She captioned the gorgeous snap: “Honoured to have been invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate International Women’s Day. The people working to make a world where women and girls can be exactly who they want to be were all truly empowering.

“Here’s to unapologetically taking up space.”

And while plenty of Rose’s followers rushed over to gush over the star, others were left rather concerned for her.

Taking to the comments section, followers piled high the compliments, with one writing: “Well done gorgeous, have a great day.”

“Well deserved and you look fabulous,” said someone else.

What’s more, a third said: “What an honour to be recognised for everything you have done and accomplished Rose. So well deserved.”

“Looking absolutely stunning,” penned another smitten fan.

But others shared their concerns about her choice of footwear, considering the drastic temperatures the UK has faced in recent days.

“Weren’t your toes a little cold?” Mused one follower.

A second person said: “I’m worried your feet are going to be cold though.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third worried fan penned: “Bet your feet are cold.”

Rose saw that comment and replied back to the fan, writing: “Yes and was bit wet from the rain too.”

A fourth follower chimed in: “Beautiful but weren’t your feet cold?!!”

