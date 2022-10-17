Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in red bikini with Strictly co-star: ‘Back to our favourite place’

Rose Ayling-Ellis has thrilled fans on Instagram by reuniting with a much-loved Strictly Come Dancing co-star.

The 27-year-old EastEnders star caught admirers’ eyes as she relaxed with a drink while dressed down in a red bikini.

Reigning Strictly champ Rose was snapped at last week’s NTAs with her popular BBC dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

But this latest meet up with a show pal involved Russian dancer Luba Mushtuk.

And the two pals came in for plenty of appreciation as they wound down at a steam bath complex in London.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won the 2021 series of Strictly together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

Luba, 32, who has not been paired up with a celeb for the 2022 series, looked happy and relaxed in the selfie she shared with her fans.

The pic showed her and Rose wearing matching green caps as they toasted one another with what looks to be a cuppa.

Luba captioned the smiley image: “Back to our favourite place.”

And indeed it is certainly not the first time they have visited the spa.

Back in June, Luba previously uploaded a similar snap showing them larking about in their sauna hats.

At the time Rose joked she needed to top up her tan.

But now fans are glad to see the two friends topping up on enjoying each other’s company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@lubamushtuk)

How followers reacted

Fans flooded the comments section of Luba’s most recent upload with appreciative emojis, particularly red love hearts.

Several also deployed flame emojis are they praised both Rose and Luba for looking “stunning”.

“Two beauties,” one commenter wrote.

Another complimented them: “You both look so cute.”

And a third declared: “Stunning ladies.”

Nice to see you together enjoying your favourite place and each other.

Others were elated at seeing the two friends back together.

“Nice to see you together enjoying your favourite place and each other. Always love your hats,” remarked one person.

“Two pretty ladies living their best life… more of that to you!” added another.

Meanwhile a third said: “Lovely friends. Lovely pic.”

Rose with Giovanni and other celeb partners of his at the NTAs (Credit: Instagram)

And among those commenting was another former Strictly star with links to Giovanni – also pictured with Rose at the NTAs – who noted they’d be keen to get involved, too.

“I’m joining next time!” Michelle Visage added.

Gio was knocked out of the dance contest in Week 3 after he and Richie Anderson lost out in the dance-off.

The same-sex pairing found themselves dancing for the Strictly future against Fleur East and Vito Coppola – and ultimately departed the dance floor.

Despite the disappointing showing after lifting the Glitterball trophy with Rose, Giovanni appears to have poured cold water over rumours he could quit the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 22 on BBC One at 6.40pm.

