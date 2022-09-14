Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in red bikini as she enjoys holiday after ‘split’ from boyfriend

Rose Ayling-Ellis shared Instagram photos as she enjoyed a sun-filled getaway in the Maldives following reports of her recent ‘split’ from boyfriend Sam Arnold.

The actress, 27, dazzled in a red bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms as she enjoyed the break with friends.

Rose, best known for playing Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, smiled for the camera and held snorkeling equipment in a snap posted to her Instagram story.

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

She posted a series of snaps, jokingly captioning them “Instagram” and “vs reality” as she is seen standing in the sea awkwardly and commenting that she is “almost a mermaid.”

She later shared pics of her enjoying a tipple with friends as the day drew to a close, describing her day as “heaven” and saying she was with “the best company”.

Her Maldives trip is the second the jet-setting star took recently after reportedly visiting Sicily with Strictly Come Dancing star, Giovanni Pernice.

Rose reportedly dropped in on her former pro dance partner, with whom she lifted the Glitterball trophy last year, and fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke while the pair were reportedly filming for a new BBC One travel show.

The trio apparently posed for pictures outside of Giovanni’s sister, Angela’s, dance studio.

The visit came as romance rumours surround Rose and Giovanni, with Rose said to have split from her boyfriend of seven years, Sam.

Sam has been turning to Rose’s pal and CBeebies host Aimee Campbell-Nottage for support during the break up, according to The Sun.

A friend told the publication: “Rose and Sam’s relationship is definitely over, it’s very amicable and they’ll remain close friends, but unfortunately there is no future for them romantically.”

ED! contacted reps for Rose for comment on this story.

Is Giovanni Pernice single?

Giovanni has been single since splitting from Love Island’s Maura Higgins, 31, last October.

The pair dated for four months before deciding to call it quits, which reportedly came as a “shock” to Maura.

The reality star addressed the split during an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked her for her advice on the best ways to get over a break up.

The Love Island 2019 star said: “Allow yourself to grieve! Spend time with the people you love & always remind yourself that everything happens for a reason!!

“The people who are meant to be in your life will be in your life!!”

Rumours that Giovanni was using a dating app during the relationship arose as a reason for the break up.

However, he shut these accusations down quickly assuring that the couple “came to a natural end”.

“There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation,” he said in a statement on Instagram.

“Great relationships with great people can come to a natural end… This has been the case for me.”

