Rose Ayling-Ellis couldn’t help but poke fun at Giovanni Pernice as she reunited with the Strictly pro on his tour.

The EastEnders actress, 27, appeared in good spirits as she joined the Italian hunk, 31, in London.

Taking to social media yesterday (May 14), the pair documented the evening as Rose made her way on stage for a special appearance.

Strictly champ Rose Ayling-Ellis poked fun at Giovanni Pernice’s tour book (Credit: Instagram Story/rose.a.e)

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reunite on tour

Rose and Giovanni were seen showing off their TV BAFTA with crowds at the Beck Theatre.

The pair were met to plenty of cheers from audience members.

In addition, Rose also managed to poke fun at her former dance partner with a string of hilarious photos.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice tells Rose Ayling-Ellis to be ‘proud’ as she marks huge achievement

The snaps showed Rose copying various poses from Giovanni’s tour book.

In one, the Italian star is seen smouldering whilst looking directly at the camera.

Rose went on to impersonate Giovanni perfectly as she put her own twist on the snaps.

The EastEnders star hilariously copied Giovanni’s poses (Credit: Instagram Story/rose.a.e)

Strictly fans appeared thrilled over their reunion.

Many took to Instagram to comment on a video of Giovanni’s, which showed him and Rose on stage together.

He wrote: “Special night!!! We are the champion @rose.a.e.”

Special night!

Following the post, one fan shared: “You two always bring tears to my eyes! Please tour together.”

Another said: “Fantastic achievements, you two belong together.”

A third commented: “Special couple who brought so much joy and happiness to us all last year and again this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Rose and Giovanni win a BAFTA

Meanwhile, it comes after Rose and Giovanni scooped a BAFTA for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment.

The pair were awarded the gong for their silent Strictly dance.

Accepting the award, Rose said: “It is a very special moment for us because hopefully it showed how powerful TV can be, where it has actually introduced changes.

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘super excited’ as she announces big news after Strictly success



“It has even helped the BSL (British Sign Language) law be passed recently.

“We have still got a long way to go but it is such a great start. We are so, so, so proud of it.”

Giovanni added: “When we first thought of the idea to put silence into the dance, we knew it was going to give an impact, but this went bigger than what we thought.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.