Rosalind Knight, The Crown and Friday Night Dinner actress, has passed away aged 87.

The London-born star also acted on stage and in film and had memorable roles in early Carry On movies.

Her credits also included 1957’s Blue Murder At St Trinian’s and 1980’s The Wildcats Of St Trinian’s.

But her later career saw her reach new audiences in Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner and in Netflix‘s The Crown.

Rosalind Knight played Horrible Grandma in Friday Night Dinner (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Joanna Page from Gavin and Stacey divides viewers with appearance on Sunday Brunch

She played Princess Alice in two episodes of the royal drama.

Rosalind died Saturday (December 19), according to a statement released by her family.

Such a talented performer. May she rest in peace.

The statement said: “It is with huge sadness that the family of Rosalind Knight announce her death following a glorious career as a well-loved actress in theatre, TV and film.

“She was known to so many generations, for so many different roles. And will be missed as much by the kids today who howl at Horrible Grandma in Friday Night Dinner as by those of us who are old enough to remember her in the very first Carry On films.”

Rosalind Knight was in The Crown, too – seen here as Princess Alice, mother-in-law of the Queen (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘exchange gifts’ with William and Kate for Christmas

What else did The Crown actress Rosalind Knight star in?

Rosalind appeared in Carry On Teacher and Carry On Nurse in the 1950s.

She also made appearances as retired prostitute Beryl in BBC sitcom Gimme, Gimme, Gimme. Rosalind starred alongside Kathy Burke and James Dreyfus.

On stage, Rosalind performed for the Royal Shakespeare Company. She also appeared in films About A Boy and The Lady In The Van.

Her children, theatre director Marianne Elliott and actress Susannah Elliott, said their mother had “immense spirit”.

Rosalind Knight was 87 when she died on Saturday (Credit: Mike Webster/Shutterstock)

Her children pay tribute

They said: “Our mother had the most astute, vibrant personality and made people laugh wherever she went. She was a great reader, art lover and raconteur.

“She contributed in a voluntary way to the theatrical world through her involvement in the building of the Royal Exchange Theatre, alongside her husband Michael Elliott, and her support for the Actors Centre and the Ladies’ Theatrical Guild.

“[Our mother] was an active member of her local history society and opera society, and was a fierce campaigner and fundraiser for the Hogarth Trust. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Remembered by fans

RIP Rosalind Knight, a wonderful performer. I loved her as Beryl in Gimme Gimme Gimme. pic.twitter.com/YJ5qsPepWm — Lewis ☃️ (@lewispringle) December 20, 2020

Sorry to heap more sad news on but we lost Rosalind a few days ago. Despite being the most wonderful Horrible Grandma she was in real life quite the opposite. She filmed the last series whilst not particularly well and remained the most fun and talented person. pic.twitter.com/n8VH6sYMLn — Tom osenthal (@rosentweets) December 20, 2020

Fans immediately paid tribute on social media after her death was announced.

“Sad news… another Carry On star passes,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“RIP Horrible Grandma. Absolutely brilliant in Friday Night Dinner,” tweeted another.

Someone else added: “So very, very sad. Such a talented performer. May she rest in peace.”

Friday Night Dinner co-star Tom Rosenthal also hailed her on social media, saying he would remember her for being “the most fun”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.