Ronan Keating confirms wife Storm has given birth to a baby girl

Ronan Keating has announced that his wife Storm has given birth to a baby girl girl called Coco Knox.

Boyzone star Ronan, 43, confirmed the happy news this morning and revealed that their daughter was born on Friday March 27, 2020.

Sharing a beautiful picture of 38-year-old Storm holding Coco in a hospital bed, Ronan said he wanted to spread some "good cheer".

Spreading good cheer

Posting a baby emoji, he wrote: "Hello world...

"Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.

"Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

Coco is Ronan and Australian fashion designer Storm's second child together. They are also parents to son Cooper, who is almost three.

Fans have been quick to congratulate the couple, with one commenting: "Aw fantastic news huge congratulations."

Another added: "What lovely news, huge congratulations to you all."

Ronan's superwoman wife

Ronan told fans that Coco's birth was imminent just hours before her arrival after sharing a sweet family snap with them.

Captured by Storm, it showed the heavily pregnant mum crouched on the grass with Ronan and Cooper.

Ronan wrote: "Can't believe this incredible woman.

Ronan and Storm have been married since 2015 (Credit SplashNews.com)

"A force to be reckoned with - hours from our little girl arrives in this world and she is chasing Coops around the garden [sic].

"Even in our strange circumstances she is keeping the normal and focusing on what's real."

In addition to Coco and Cooper, Ronan has three children with his first wife, Yvette - Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14.

Last month, Storm admitted that Ronan will be having "the snip" once Coco had safely arrived.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: "I've always wanted at least one of each sex so I'm feeling very blessed.

"That's five kids in total now, so that's enough, we're going to have to get Ro to have the snip."

Ronan and Storm met on the Australian version of The X Factor. They have been married since 2015.

They announced Storm's second pregnancy in November. Ronan told listeners of his Magic Breakfast radio show "We're pregnant, we're having a baby.

"Storm's pregnant, but some mornings I get up and feel I am. It's like phantom pregnancy. It's very exciting. But I think that's it now, no more."

