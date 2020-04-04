Ronan Keating's wife shares cute photo of son bonding with newborn sister

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have shared some unbelievably cute pictures of their newborn Coco.

Their daughter is seen snuggling up to her brother, Cooper - and the happy couple revealed how he is coping with the new arrival.

"He's so in love," wrote Storm on her Instagram post.

Judging by the two-year-old boy's rapt expression, things are going just fine.

She then shared a series of hashtags which speak for themselves.

"She is already asking for pocket money."

Storm wrote: "Cooperandcoco #alwaysbyherside #kissesandcuddles #sharinghistoys #beautifulboy #mybabies #oneweekoldtoday."

Read more: Ronan Keating confirms wife Storm has given birth to a baby girl

A beautiful, calm birth

A week earlier, the Australian designer posted a picture of Coco in her arms, thanking staff at the Portland Hospital where she was born.

She said it had been a "beautiful, calm birth".

Ever the joker, Ronan shared his own snap of Coco as a newborn in his arms.

"A week ago today. Wow time flies she is already asking for pocket money," he wrote.

He was still in hospital scrubs in the picture.

Read more: Ronan Keating stuns fans as he shows off incredible body transformation

Baby Coco Knox Keating was born on Friday, March 27. She is the second of Ronan's children with Storm.

Ronan also has three children with his ex, Yvonne Connolly - Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14.

Ronan now has five children (Credit: Splash News)

'It was so quiet'

Days after the birth, Ronan called into his Magic FM show to tell listeners and co-host Harriet Scott all about the birth.

While it may have been calm, the coronavirus pandemic made it far from typical.

He said: "It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital.

"It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital.

"The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet. Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come. So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely."

We are glad to see that Cooper is bonding with his little sister now just fine.

What did you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your thoughts.