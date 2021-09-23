Ronan Keating has revealed his four-year-old son Cooper has been rushed to hospital.

The 44-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram earlier today (September 23), alongside a picture of the youngster.

Ronan shares Cooper with model wife Storm, 39.

Ronan Keating addresses son Cooper’s hospital dash

The former Boyzone star posted a snap of the adorable youngster sitting in his hospital bed.

In the caption, he explained: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

“This little guy is an absolute trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm.

“Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.”

Ronan, who didn’t disclose any details of Cooper’s visit, went on to thank staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

He concluded: “I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

Ronan Keating has revealed his son Cooper is in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The comments section soon became flooded with messages of support.

Jamie Redknapp shared: “Hope all ok mate.”

In addition, Jason Manford said: “Thinking of you mate.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram Story, Ronan shared a snap of Cooper alongside two nurses.

The youngster appeared to be in good spirits as he played with a train set.

The musician joked: “Never allowed to do this at home.”

Ronan shared a snap of his son in hospital (Credit: Instagram Story/rokeating)

Ronan and Storm are also parents to one-year-old daughter Coco.

The married pair welcomed their youngest last year.

Meanwhile, Ronan shares three children with ex-wife Yvonne Connelly.

Last year, the star ruled out having more children and said that he’s ready for “the snip”.

He explained on GMB: “It’s a funny conversation because I was going about my day, and Storm said, ‘I think it’s probably about time you got the snip now,’ and I was like, ‘What?!’

“Storm said, ‘It’s time,’ and I said, ‘’Hmm I guess it is, yeah sure.’’You know, five beautiful healthy children, I think it is time, I do.”

