Ronan Keating returns to stage and dedicates emotional performance to his brother weeks after his tragic death

Ronan Keating dedicated an emotional performance to his brother last night (Sunday, July 30), just weeks after his tragic death.

The Boyzone singer’s brother sadly passed away earlier this month after being involved in a car crash in Ireland.

Ronan’s brother died recently (Credit: ITV)

Brother of Ronan Keating dies

Earlier this month, the brother of Ronan, Ciaran, died after being involved in a car crash in County Mayo, Ireland.

Ciaran, 57, was involved in the crash while on the way to watch his son play for Cork City Football Club.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, a source said Ronan was “devastated” by the news. “It’s the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news,” they said.

“He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews. Ronan is just absolutely devastated. He lives for his family. This is a cruel bolt from the blue.”

Ronan gave an emotional performance last night (Credit: ITV)

Ronan Keating dedicates emotional performance to his brother

Yesterday saw Ronan make an appearance at UpTown Festival in Blackheath London. He was headlining the festival yesterday.

Taking to the stage, Ronan made a frank confession. “Didn’t know if I was going to be here tonight or not,” he said.

“It’s been quite a time for our family, so thank you so much for giving me this moment. We’ll get through this together,” he then continued.

Ronan then went on to sing his hit, If Tomorrow Never Comes. As he ended the performance, Ronan blew a kiss up to the sky. He repeated the emotional gesture again after commemorating his late Boyzone bandmate, Stephen Gately – who died back in 2009.

Ronan sang at his brother’s funeral (Credit: OxfordUnion / YouTube)

Ronan sings at Ciaran’s funeral

On Thursday, July 20, Ciaran’s funeral took place in Louisburgh, Ireland.

Ronan was amongst the coffin bearers at the service. He also performed This Is Your Song during the service too.

The song was written following the death of the singer’s mother Marie from cancer in 1998. Marie was aged just 51.

“I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will,” Ronan said at the funeral.

He also then went on to say that Ciaran’s kids have made their dad “very proud”.

