Ronan Keating thanks fans for support following brother’s death: ‘It’s been the hardest time’

Ronan Keating has updated fans following the death of his brother in July, also thanking them for their support.

The ex-Boyzone star has been spending some family time in South Africa, and told fans that the past five weeks have been the “hardest time”.

Ronan has been in South Africa with his wife Storm and their two young children (Credit: ITV)

In a post this morning (August 18), Ronan thanked fans for the “love and respect” shown to his family since his brother’s death. Ronan shared: “Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last five weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that).”

He continued: “There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy [youngest children] Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly. Thank you God.

“Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now … it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best. Take care of each other and from [wife] Storm, myself and all my family, thank you.”

Social media tributes

Brother Ciaran died last month on his way to watch his son Ruairi play football for Cork City. The car he was in collided with another car in Ireland’s County Mayo.

And after Ronan’s Instagram post, many of his followers were quick to share their support. One said: “Sending you, Storm and the rest of your family lots of love, stay strong xx.”

Another said: “God bless, and South Africa is the perfect place. Take care of yourselves.”

Famous faces have shared their support too, with Peter Andre saying he was “thinking of you all”. Former rugby star Thom Evans, who’s engaged to Nicole Scherzinger, said: “Love to you and all the family mate.”

Ronan (right) also lost close friend and bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Returning to the stage

At the end of last month, Ronan made his first live appearance since Ciaran’s death at the UpTown Festival in London. He admitted while on stage that he didn’t know if he’d be able to make it or not, given the circumstances, but thanked attendees for being there to watch him perform.

He dedicated the performance to his brother, blowing a kiss up to the sky after performing his song If Tomorrow Never Comes. Ronan did the same when paying tribute to his former Boyzone bandmate Stephen Gately, who died in 2009.

