‘Devastated’ Ronan Keating overcome with emotion as he carries brother Ciaran’s coffin at his funeral

Ronan Keating laid his brother to rest today at a funeral ceremony in Ireland.

The singer’s brother, Ciaran, passed away last weekend following a tragic car crash in rural County Mayo.

Ronan’s brother died over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Brother of Ronan Keating dies

Over the weekend, the brother of Ronan sadly died in a tragic car accident. The accident took place while Ciaran was on his way to watch his son, Ruari, play for Cork City FC.

A source close to Ronan said that the singer was “devastated” by the news of the father-of-three’s death.

“It’s the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news,” they said to The Sun.

“He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews. Ronan is just absolutely devastated. He lives for his family. This is a cruel bolt from the blue,” they then added.

Ronan is one of the pallbearers at the funeral (Credit: ITV)

Ronan Keating lays his brother to rest

Today (Thursday, July 20) saw Ciaran’s funeral take place in Ireland.

The singer was joined by family and friends – as well as players from Cork City FC – for a funeral service at St Patrick’s Church, Louisburgh.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Ronan can be seen among the pallbearers at the funeral service.

Ronan also sang This Is Your Song during the service. “I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will,” he said. The song was written following the death of the singer’s mother Marie from cancer in 1998. Marie was aged just 51.

The singer then added that Ciaran’s children had made their dad “very proud”.

Ronan’s tribute to Ciaran

Despite not publically commenting on his brother’s death, Ronan has subtly paid tribute to his brother on Instagram.

The 46-year-old changed his Instagram profile picture to a black circle for his 489k followers to see.

Meanwhile, Ronan’s fellow bandmate, Keith Duffy, paid tribute to Ciaran earlier this week. In an emotional post on Instagram, Keith wrote: “I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family.”

“All my family is praying and thinking of our Keating family right now. Ciaran from the early days you toured with us you were a great guide on our journey in the early day,” he continued.

He then said: “You [Ciaran] helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”

