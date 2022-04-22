Ronaldo shares first picture of new baby girl: ‘Time to be grateful for the life we’ve just welcomed’

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the first picture of his baby girl.

It’s a bittersweet time for the footballing superstar after he announced the death of his baby boy earlier this week.

The star’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez was pregnant with twins, but sadly the little boy died.

Ronaldo and Georgina were expecting twins but sadly their baby boy died (Credit: Cover Images)

Ronaldo’s baby boy passes away

The couple released a statement breaking the news to fans on social media.

It said: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce our baby boy has passed away.

Read more: Joss Stone makes pregnancy announcement but it’s tinged with sadness

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

The statement continued: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The couple also asked for privacy to mourn their loss.

They added: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Now, in a new post, the couple have shared the first picture of their little girl.

How many children does Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo had three children before meeting Georgina – Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo.

He and Georgina had a daughter, Alana, in late 2017.

Last October they announced Georgina was pregnant with twins.

They’re yet to announce the name of their new little girl.

First picture of baby girl released

Sharing a picture with their five children, with Ronaldo holding the new baby, the post said: “Home sweet home.”

We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

It added: “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

“Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Fans react to new baby picture

Fans of the footballer sent their congratulations at what is surely a bittersweet time.

One said: “God bless you and your beautiful family.”

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

Another added: “Wishing your family health and happiness.”

A third commented: “Stay strong. Lovely family.”

Send your best wishes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.