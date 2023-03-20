Roman Kemp looking shocked on Loose Women
Roman Kemp issues plea for help as panic sets in: ‘What do I do now?’

Roman accidentally ate away his chance at winning £10k!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Roman Kemp has told his Twitter fans he was filled with regret after accidentally eating a very rare Creme Egg.

The DJ was snacking on the Easter chocolate when he discovered one he had never seen before – a very rare half white, half milk chocolate egg.

After posting the egg on Twitter, many shocked fans pointed out that the egg could be worth up to £10,000!

However, it was already too late and Roman was devastated to admit that he had already eaten the treat.

Roman Kemp talking on Loose Women
Radio host Roman Kemp revealed that he accidentally ate a Creme Egg that could’ve been worth £10k (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp accidentally eats £10k Creme Egg

A panicked Roman asked his followers for help after he accidentally ate the rare Creme Egg.

The radio host’s relaxing day at home took a dramatic turn on Sunday (March 19) after he discovered a half white, half milk chocolate Creme Egg.

Sharing a photo of the treat on Twitter, Roman asked his followers: “What is this??? HALF WHITE HALF MILK CHOCOLATE?”

But the DJ was left panicking when he found it that the chocolate egg could have been worth up to £10k.

And he had already eaten it!

He added: “I’ve already eaten it and people are saying it’s worth 10k? I have eaten it what do I do now? HELP.”

Roman continued: “People saying it’s a prank or that I’ve tippexed it. I [bleep] wish. THIS IS NOT FUNNY. IT TASTES LIKE REGRET.”

Roman Kemp smiling
Roman Kemp urges his followers for help after eating half white, half milk chocolate Creme Egg (Credit: Cover Images)

Roman told to ‘wallow in shame’

Addressing Roman’s hilarious tweets on Capital Breakfast this morning, Roman and his co-hosts Sian Welby and Chris Stark urged his fans for help.

Sian said: “You wallow in shame, I mean it’s the most ridiculous, why, why did you go straight to the thought it was an error?”

Roman replied: “Because…and this is the only reason why I bring up the fact, here’s the problem, any time I say something related to a brand they think it’s an advert, because I do a lot of adverts, and that’s fine.

“But this is a fact…I’ve eaten an egg that’s worth £10,000.”

I’ve already eaten it and people are saying it’s worth 10k? I have eaten it what do I do now? HELP.

Roman then begged for someone who works at Cadbury to help him out with his situation.

He added: “What do I do? People last night on Twitter saying ‘you’ve Tippexed that’ as if I have the time!

“Someone who works for Cadbury and listens to the show, can you please come and talk to me. It’s a dark time right now!”

YouTube video player

