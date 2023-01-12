Roman Kemp took to Twitter after injuring himself to ask for advice from his followers.

The Capital FM star shared a picture of his toes on the social media platform and asked if he had managed to break his toe.

It turns out the I’m A Celebrity campmate had accidentally stubbed his toe and was feeling the pain as a result.

“Question… is it broken?” Roman penned alongside the image.

But instantly after posting the tweet, he added in reply: “Don’t watch my toenails,” before confirming he had stubbed his toe.

Roman Kemp showed off his injured foot on Twitter (Credit: Splashnews)

Fans poke fun at Roman Kemp on Twitter

One fan lovingly replied: “I stubbed my toe last year just like that and thought the same but it’ll heal, it’ll hurt for a bit but it’s not broken! Toe just having a bit of a mad reaction to the stub.”

“That looks nasty. Stick some cotton wool in between that and the next toe and strap it up. Hope it’s better soon,” advised a second fan.

While a third added: “Sadly not got X-ray vision but probably just bruising, tape it together to the next toe for support, it’ll be fine.”

However, despite Roman being in pain, some fans couldn’t help but make jokes about the snap.

One tweeted back at him, saying: “Did you make an attempt at clipping your toenails for the photo shoot?! Get well soon.”

Another follower replied: “I didn’t think there were toes on the planet any worse than mine. Thank you for this self-confidence boost. Keep doing what you do.”

A third fan teased Roman over his facial hair, tweeting: “Was this done on purpose to take the attention away from the moustache?”

Roman on his ‘retirement’

Meanwhile, the TV star recently confessed that he doesn’t see himself staying in the spotlight for much longer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Roman shared that he wants to do a decade of being on the radio before signing off.

Roman Kemp’s fans poked fun at his toes (Credit: Splashnews)

He said: “I want a decade on air at least. I would love to be able to say I did a decade on that show – whether my bosses will allow that I don’t know.”

Roman shared that at some point he wants to be a stay-at-home dad and open a dog sanctuary.

He added that the reason he works is that he wants to “retire as a young person”.

