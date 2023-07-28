The One Show star Roman Kemp previously revealed that he plans to retire young after receiving a disorder diagnosis.

The 30-year-old DJ has revealed that he plans to retire within the next five years after learning he has sleep apnoea.

Roman Kemp said he has plans to ‘retire young’ (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Roman Kemp’s future plans

During an interview, Roman spoke about his future plans. In a surprise twist, the radio host confessed that he doesn’t see himself staying in the spotlight for much longer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Roman spoke about how he wants to do a decade hosting the Capital radio breakfast show. He said: “I want a decade on air at least. I would love to be able to say I did a decade on that show – whether my bosses will allow that I don’t know.”

Roman also spoke about his plans for the future – revealing he wants to be a stay-at-home dad and open a dog sanctuary. He added that the reason he works is because he wants to “retire as a young person”.

TV star Roman previously spoke about his sleep apnoea diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Roman talks sleep apnoea

Elsewhere in the interview, Roman spoke about a devastating condition that he’s been diagnosed with. The former I’m A Celebrity star has sleep apnoea – a condition that causes your breathing to stop and start while sleeping.

Roman confessed that the condition is so bad that he has to wear an oxygen mask when he sleeps. He explained: “I recently got diagnosed with sleep apnoea, which has been rubbish. My tiredness levels were debilitating, and they said to me it was because of my job and I said this is different.”

“The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house,” he added. “They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they’re getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Roman Kemp news

Roman previously spoke about being diagnosed with sleep apnoea. He shared a photo of himself to Instagram last year showing him wearing an oxygen mask.

He wrote at the time: “The best thing is, it’s not that noticeable on your face…”

