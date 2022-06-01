Roman Kemp’s emotional confession about mental health and dad Martin’s ‘frustration’

Roman Kemp once admitted his dad Martin would get “frustrated” with him as a teenager before his mental health diagnosis.

The radio presenter said his famous dad would question why he wasn’t “chirpy”.

Earlier this year, Roman said that during his teenage years he felt like he “was waking up with this grey cloud over my head”.

Roman said his dad Martin would get “frustrated” when he wasn’t “chirpy” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roman Kemp news

Speaking in March as part of an event for Boots, Roman said: “When I was around 15, I had a lot of characteristics that people can brush aside as puberty. But at that time my mum was very much up on it.

“And she was someone who was very much like, ‘I want you to tell me how you feel when you say that you don’t want to talk to someone.'”

Roman continued at the time: “I used to come downstairs in the morning and I remember my dad used to get so frustrated because he’d be like, ‘Why are you not chirpy?’

Roman struggled with his mental health during his teenage years (Credit: ITV)

“‘Why are you not saying how are you? Why are you not asking me what my day is?’

“And the honest answer is I didn’t want to interact, I didn’t want a chat at all.”

Roman explained that his mum wanted to take him to the doctor.

He said his mum was “worried” because both her brother and her dad suffered from depression.

Roman added: “And so you know, we did some tests and the doctor ended up kind of diagnosing me with depression and that’s when I started my medication and therapy.”

More recently, Roman opened up about his hopes of retiring early.

He discovered he has sleep apnoea, a disorder in which your breathing stops and starts while you sleep.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Roman said: “I want a decade on air at least. I would love to be able to say I did a decade on that show – whether my bosses will allow that I don’t know.”

He added that the reason he works is because he wants to “retire as a young person”.

