Rolf Harris looking serious in suit
Convicted paedophile Rolf Harris has died aged 93 after neck cancer battle

He is survived by wife Alwen

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93, it has been confirmed. The disgraced children’s entertainer had been “very sick” with neck cancer since leaving prison six years ago.

According to reports, his death was confirmed by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon (May 23).

Rolf Harris pictured in suit

Rolf Harris has died, aged 93 (Credit: Cover Images)

Rolf Harris dies aged 93

TV viewers will know that Rolf Harris was loved and trusted as “the nation’s favourite uncle” during the 60s, 70s and 80s. But behind closed doors, he had been betraying his family and the British public that had grown up with him. The entertainer had abused his power by sexually assaulting children and young women for years.

Last year it was reported he was bedridden and struggling to talk or eat. He had been living as a near-recluse at his £5 million home in Berkshire since he was freed from jail in 2017 for a string of sex offences. It’s claimed he needed round-the-clock care.

Rolf Harris talking in blue shirt

Rolf Harris had neck cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

Neighbours wish Harris ‘RIP’

The Mirror alleged to have seen a WhatsApp group following his death, with local residents saying “RIP” to the disgraced star.

One neighbour told the paper: “People around here wanted it to remain quiet until all the members of his family and close friends learned about it.”

Carers have been seen going in and out of Harris’ home following his death. It’s thought his wife Alwen is still in the home and bedridden with illness. Reports have claimed she has Alzeimers.

Rolf also has a grown-up daughter, Bindi. She famously stood by her father when he was convicted on 12 counts of sexual assault.

