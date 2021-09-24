The death of Notting Hill director Roger Michell, 65, has been confirmed by his publicist.

They announced the sad news last night (Thursday September 23 2021).

Motherland fans know that Roger was married to actress Anna Maxwell Martin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the award-winning director and his tragic death.

Roger Michell attends the Venice Film Festival 2020 before his tragic death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roger Michell death

Roger Michell’s publicist issued a statement to the Press Association confirming Roger’s death.

He said it was with “great sadness” that the director had died.

Roger’s family confirmed he died on Wednesday.

They have not revealed his cause of death.

Although The Piano actor Sam Neill revealed that South-African born Roger had died peacefully in his sleep.

He said: “#RogerMichell. That lovely man. Died in his sleep last night. We the cast, with our director Roger, all tattooed a bird after shooting Blackbird – friends for life.

“Roger was only 65. We are all gutted. I grieve with his family. Great man. Vale Roger. XX.”

McDonald & Dodds actor Jason Watkins added: “My beautiful friend #RogerMichell has gone. How can you leave us now?

“I’m devastated. My mate and collaborator – I owe him so much.

“A kind strong gentle genius and a magnificent friend. We are all lost without you. Too soon, too soon.”

What was Anna Maxwell Martin’s ex famous for?

Roger was possibly most famous for directing Notting Hill.

The 1999 romantic comedy starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

It became one of the highest-grossing British films of all time.

Before his death, film fans recognised Michell for movies including Venus and My Cousin Rachel.

He also directed the 1995 made-for-television film Persuasion.

Anna Maxwell Martin at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roger Michell death – who was he married to?

Film and theatre director Roger Michell was previously married to the actress Kate Buffery.

He and Kate had two children together – the agent Rosanna Michell and the writer, director and actor Harry Michell.

After his divorce from Buffery, Roger married the actress Anna Maxwell Martin in 2002.

Roger met Anna when he cast her to play Sophie in the Australian play Honour.

The following year, Roger cast her opposite Daniel Craig in Enduring Love.

Roger Michell death: Roger and Anna Maxwell Martin

Roger and Anna shared two daughters, Maggie, 11, and Nancy, eight.

Line of Duty star Anna confirmed they had separated in 2020 after 18 years of marriage.

In an interview with You before Roger’s death, Anna revealed that the Notting Hill director showed no interest in her, but she knew she wanted to have kids with him.

She said: “I groomed him to fall in love with me. But you know, we aren’t together anymore.

“Our marriage has ended and we’ve been separated for quite some time. I haven’t really spoken about it because it isn’t fair on all the people involved.

“There are four children to think about. It’s taken an enormous amount of time, but we are all getting through it in a healthy way.”

They remained married at the time of Roger’s death according to reports.

Although Anna has not publicly spoken of the tragedy, mutual friend James Dreyfus referred to her grief on Twitter.

The Gimme Gimme Gimme star wrote: “My deepest condolences to #annamaxwellmartin who I did the 2006 production of ‘Cabaret’ with.

“She was devoted to #rogermichell & the kids. Thinking of her on this awful day.”

Have you been affected by Roger Michell’s death? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.