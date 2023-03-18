‘Devastated’ fans worry for Rod Stewart as he’s forced to cancel concert over mystery illness

Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled his upcoming concert due to a mysterious illness.

The legendary singer announced the news on his social media, disappointing thousands of Aussie fans who were looking forward seeing the star in the flesh.

Just six hours before he was due to hit the stage Rod broke to news to his fans on Instagram.

Rod Stewart has cancelled his latest gig (Credit: Splashnews)

Rod Stewart cancels gig due to illness

He said in an official statement: “Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead due to illness,” the statement read.

“We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience for ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”

They did not confirm which star was ill.

It is currently up the air as to how the mystery illness will affect the rest of the tour as Rod is also booked to play in Adelaide next week.

Fans rally round

After the announcement Rod’s fans shared their get well wishes as they worried he was okay.

“I was thinking he looked unwell,” said one.

Another added: “Shattered! Hope you are ok. I Haven’t stopped crying! I have been waiting three years. So disappointed.”

“Hope you are okay Rod,” shared several more.

Someone else said: “Drove all the way to melbourne from Adelaide, so devastating! Hope he is better soon!”

Meanwhile, Rod recently opened up about the possibility of retiring.

He insisted that despite his age, he has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t love it,” he told New Zealand radio network Newstalk ZB.

“But I want a new challenge. I’m not retiring though. If there’s a charity show and I have to sing Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? I’’ll do it tomorrow.”

Opening up about his wild stage personality, he added: “I’ve always been a bit of a show-off when it comes to clothes. I’ve always thought it to be an extension of your personality.”

Rod performed for the Queen last year (Credit: Splashnews)

Rod on performing for the Queen

Meanwhile, last year, the legendary rock icon performed classic anthem Sweet Caroline at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, Considering Sir Rod has a huge back catalogue of his own music, many wondered why he performed a cover song.

Following his performance, Rod said the chance to take part was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“It was fabulous. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and while I’ve done it before, never on this scale,” he told PA.

Reflecting on what it was like to meet the Queen, Sir Rod added: “She’s homely. She’s funny. I’ve had so many funny occasions with her that make me smile. She’s just wonderful.”

