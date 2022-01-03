Rochelle Humes is grieving the death of a loved one during an exotic family holiday.

The presenter marked the beginning of 2022 with a series of photographs of herself, husband Marvin and their three kids.

But alongside the idyllic snaps, Rochelle admitted that she is coming to terms with a recent loss.

Rochelle Humes shares sad death

The selection of photos featured the couple’s children Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, one.

Rochelle, 33, also posed for a stunning bikini shot in one.

Opening up in the caption, the mum-of-three thanked fans for their messages of support after losing a loved one.

Rochelle penned: “I wanted to wish you all a Happy New Year. Thank you for all of your messages, I know I’ve been quiet.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, so I’m trying to find my feet whilst holding my little family close and making some more memories.”

The former singer then went on to post a touching quote.

Rochelle Humes is grieving the death of a loved one (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: “Although the world keeps turning and the sun comes up each day. Life has never been the same, since you were called away.

“You were such a special person, so gentle, good and kind and have left the sweetest memories and thoughts of you behind.

“I only wish there was a way, that I could see you one more time, to thank you for the joy you bought, into this life of mine.”

Losing a loved one is never easy.

Rochelle’s celebrity pals rushed to show their support in the comments.

Dr Zoe Williams said: “Sending you lots of love Roch.”

Rachel Stevens added: “Sending you so much love.”

Katie Piper left a red love heart emoji in the comments.

Rochelle is currently on a family holiday with husband Marvin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle’s career move

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Rochelle opened up on her huge career move.

The star recently became her own manager after being inspired by This Morning pal and co-host Holly Willoughby.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Rochelle explained: “I just made a transition to leave my management company and manage myself because I feel like I am at a point in my life when no one knows me better than I know myself.

“Holly Willoughby really inspired me, as she had done the same thing the year before, and I asked ‘Is it hell? Are we doing too much?’

“So she really inspired me a lot with that.”

Rochelle recently stood in for Holly and Phillip Schofield on This Morning in December.

