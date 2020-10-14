Rochelle Humes treats fans to family snaps just days after giving birth to newborn son

Rochelle Humes has treated fans to a series of sweet family shots – just days after giving birth to her third child.

The This Morning star, 31, welcomed a son with husband Marvin on Friday, October 9.

Taking to Instagram today (October 14), Rochelle gave a glimpse into life with baby Blake as she relaxed in bed.

Rochelle Humes has treated fans to a series of sweet family shots (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marvin was seen adoringly gazing at his son in one shot, while another showed daughter Alaia-Mae, seven, snuggled up next to her brother.

Rochelle’s third post was of three-year-old Valentina sweetly holding hands with Blake.

Earlier this week, the TV star revealed she was “overwhelmed” with the support from fans following the birth of her third baby.

She wrote: “Overwhelmed by all your messages. You’re all so lovely. This little man has settled in so well and is currently happiest here.”

Rochelle and Marvin’s eldest daughter Alaia-Mai was seen playing with her little brother (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

When did Rochelle Humes give birth?

Rochelle gave birth to son Blake last week, sharing the news on This Morning and Instagram.

Alongside a series of snaps, the mum-of-three said: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

Meanwhile, Marvin, 35, announced: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

The presenter shared a precious moment between Valentina and Blake (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman.. family complete.”

Rochelle’s challenging pregnancy

The couple revealed their baby joy back in April.

They shared a photo of a sign that read: “We’re eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020.”

The couple welcomed their third child together last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During her pregnancy, Rochelle opened to fans after struggling with sleepless nights.

The presenter said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories: “OK, so I need your help. So I can’t sleep. It gets to about half two every morning, well night that is isn’t it, and my body is just wide awake.

“I can’t get back to sleep until about half five to which then it’s nearly six so I may as well be up. It’s just like a constant cycle.”

The well-loved star also isolated ahead of her baby’s birth as she was “freaked out” about coronavirus.

