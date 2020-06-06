Rochelle Humes thanks fans for raising £20k for charity

Husband and wife Rochelle and Marvin Humes have raised £20,000 for the charity NSPCC during the coronavirus lockdown.
Rochelle Humes shared the huge amount raised in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support.
The popstar couple invited fans to be a part of the 'Stay Home with The Humes' house party events, which they hosted on their Instagram.
In her post, Rochelle wrote: "Just wanted to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us the past 10 weeks with our #stayhomewiththehumes house parties!
She added: "They have been a lot of fun and most importantly has raised an incredible £20,000 for @nspcc_official"
Marvin shared the same image to his Instagram page.
Rochelle Humes fans praised the couple
Fans were quick to praise the couple for their charity fundraising. One wrote: "Thanks to you and Marvin my Friday nights will never be same again."
Another added: "Incredible... Thank you for both your time and efforts to help make it happen."
A third said: "Absolutely amazing. And such a worthy cause"
Others thanked the pair for keeping spirits high during lockdown. One said: "Thanks for brightening up Sunday's and for giving me motivation to exercise during lockdown"
Another said: "Gutted it's finished looked forward to it after working all week at the hospital."
Baby number three
Earlier this year Rochelle and Marvin revealed they are expecting their third child.
The couple already have daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three, and this time they are expecting a son.
