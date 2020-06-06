Rochelle Humes thanks fans for raising £20k for charity

Husband and wife Rochelle and Marvin Humes have raised £20,000 for the charity NSPCC during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rochelle Humes shared the huge amount raised in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support.

Read more: Prince William reveals 'secret' volunteering role

They have been a lot of fun and most importantly has raised an incredible £20,000

The popstar couple invited fans to be a part of the 'Stay Home with The Humes' house party events, which they hosted on their Instagram.

In her post, Rochelle wrote: "Just wanted to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us the past 10 weeks with our #stayhomewiththehumes house parties!

She added: "They have been a lot of fun and most importantly has raised an incredible £20,000 for @nspcc_official"

Marvin shared the same image to his Instagram page.

Rochelle Humes fans praised the couple

Fans were quick to praise the couple for their charity fundraising. One wrote: "Thanks to you and Marvin my Friday nights will never be same again."

Another added: "Incredible... Thank you for both your time and efforts to help make it happen."

A third said: "Absolutely amazing. And such a worthy cause"

Others thanked the pair for keeping spirits high during lockdown. One said: "Thanks for brightening up Sunday's and for giving me motivation to exercise during lockdown"

Another said: "Gutted it's finished looked forward to it after working all week at the hospital."

Baby number three

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting a son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year Rochelle and Marvin revealed they are expecting their third child.

The couple already have daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three, and this time they are expecting a son.

What do you think of this story? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.