Rochelle Humes stuns in white swimsuit on Maldives holiday

TV's Rochelle Humes has wowed fans as she posed in a white swimsuit in the Maldives.

The mum-of-two showed off her incredible bod on the beach as they enjoyed the trip with husband Marvin Humes and their two daughters.

Rochelle, 30, captioned the post: "Lots of [messages] about this [swimsuit]... I bought it from @shopweworewhat."

Fans gushed over the image with one person saying: "Absolutely stunning!"

Others loved Rochelle's new braided hair.

Another wrote: "Gorgeous, you really suit your hair like that."

A third added: "Omg the hair," followed by heart-eye emojis.

On Monday, the This Morning star also posted photos of herself on a swing over the ocean.

She wrote: "Swinging in to 2020 like... (sorry it's all I could think of)."

The singer also shared snaps on her Instagram Stories which revealed the luxury villa the family were staying in.

They have a private pool, deck chairs and a hammock hanging from the palm trees.

Other snaps show the couple's daughters Alaia Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, two, on the beach.

Earlier this year, Rochelle opened up about the struggles she faces being a working mum.

She shared a quote on Instagram which said: "We expect women to work like they don’t have children and raise children as if they didn’t work."

Alongside Rochelle wrote: "This really spoke to me. I wonder why we still put so much pressure on Mums, and why does it always seem to be women that judge one another?

"If you’re a parent reading this and you’re doing all you can to make it work, I think you’re fabulous.

"After all being a Mum/Dad/parent/carer is the toughest gig in the world, we ALL parent differently and we ALL have Mum guilt."

