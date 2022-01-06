Rochelle Humes has returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing her sad loss.

The 32-year-old This Morning star shared a series of beach photographs alongside her adorable one-year-old son Blake.

It comes after Rochelle told fans that she was “trying to find her feet” after losing a loved one recently.

Taking to social media for the first time since the post, Rochelle cradled her baby son as she modelled a leopard print bikini.

The star looked incredible in the photos as Blake sweetly rested on her chest.

Fans were quick to gush over the snap, with one saying: “Gorgeous mama.”

A second wrote: “So perfect.”

A third added: “He’s such a gorgeous boy.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Lovely to see you Rochelle. Sending you lots of love and strength. Blakey boy is scrumptious.”

Rochelle Humes has returned to Instagram after announcing her loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle announces her sad loss

It comes days after Rochelle opened up on her sad loss over the Christmas period.

The presenter marked the beginning of 2022 with a series of photographs of herself, husband Marvin and their three kids.

She then went on to thank fans for their kind messages of support.

Losing a loved one is never easy

Earlier this week, Rochelle announced: “I wanted to wish you all a Happy New Year. Thank you for all of your messages, I know I’ve been quiet.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, so I’m trying to find my feet whilst holding my little family close and making some more memories.”

She also shared a touching quote, which read: “You were such a special person, so gentle, good and kind and have left the sweetest memories and thoughts of you behind.

Rochelle is currently on a family holiday with husband Marvin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I only wish there was a way, that I could see you one more time, to thank you for the joy you bought, into this life of mine.”

It has certainly been an eventful time for Rochelle, after recently stepping away from her management team.

Speaking of the decision, Rochelle told The Sun: “I just made a transition to leave my management company and manage myself because I feel like I am at a point in my life when no one knows me better than I know myself.

“Holly Willoughby really inspired me, as she had done the same thing the year before.”

