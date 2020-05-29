Rochelle Humes shows off baby bump as she reaches milestone

Television presenter Rochelle Humes looks absolutely stunning as she shows off her growing baby bump.

The former Saturdays singer, 31, is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, 35.

Wearing a cosy chunky knit crop top and matching shorts, she looks positively glowing.

Addressing her 1.9 million Instagram followers, Rochelle marvelled at how well her bump is blossoming.

She captioned the pic: "Half way house (what a difference two weeks makes)."

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes pre-lockdown (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Her fans rushed to comment on how lovely the This Morning presenter looks.

"Half way house"

One wrote: "Ahh what a cute lil bump."

Another user commented: "Oh look there he is."

A third user posted:"Glowing. Beautifully.

And a fourth cheekily quipped: "Oh hello someone's been busy during the lockdown restrictions."

The star has reached the momentous 20 weeks stage of pregnancy.

Just two weeks ago she posed in the exact some outfit - and her bump was barely visible.

"We're eggspecting"

She initially announced her pregnancy news with an Easter Sunday Instagram post.

She shared a photo of a sign that read: "We’re eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020."

And then she captioned the adorable photo with: "There's a baby bunny in my oven."

Rochelle married Marvin seven years ago. They already share two daughters together, Alaia-May, 7, and Valentina, 3.

The pair revealed last month that they are expecting their first son.

Marvin told OK! magazine he is thrilled to be having a boy.

He said: "I'm just so excited! I've always been outnumbered in the girl versus boy ratio.

"We've even got a girl dog, Ginger.

"But when we have our son then, yeah, Roch and I will be outnumbered."

They announced the gender reveal by sharing a video of their daughters enjoying an easter egg hunt.

Alaia-Mae read out a note that says: "Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop.

"You and Valentina are such good sisters but now it's time to add someone new to the mixture.

"Now that's all from me, the Easter Bunny, the BIG news is you have a baby brother inside Mummy's Tummy!"

Rochelle asked Valentina: "What's in my belly?"

To which she sweetly replied: "A baby boy!"

What do you think of Rochelle's post? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.