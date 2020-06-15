Rochelle Humes shares pic of her growing baby bump

Rochelle Humes shared a cute picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The star looked stylish in a loose maxi dress and striped cardigan.

But you could still see the shape of her bump as she posed for a selfie.

Rochelle revealed in the comments that the baby is a wriggler!

One fans responded: "I was 22 weeks yesterday and having a little boy, I'm feeling him wriggle so much!"

Rochelle replied: "OMG, me too, non-stop!"

Twenty two weeks pregnant

Rochelle is 22 weeks into her pregnancy, which they announced at Easter time.

In a cute messaged shared on Instagram, Rochelle wrote that the pair were "eggspecting".

Marvin added that there was another "bunny in the oven."

They already have two daughters - Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina Raine, who is three.

Rochelle and Marvin are expecting their third child (Credit: Splash News)

Lockdown pregnancy

Rochelle also called into This Morning to let viewers know about the happy news.

"Baby number three so if our hands weren't full already are about to be even fuller," she told presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

"We are so thrilled. It's nice news in this weird time. Weird to share it with our friends and family via FaceTime which is obviously different to normal."

Revealing her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina's reaction to the news, Rochelle continued: "They are so, so happy.

"We did a little Easter egg hunt for them yesterday and the last egg they found had a letter from the baby.

"My eldest daughter cried. She's only seven, I didn't know they knew about happy tears just yet."

Rochelle frequently shares sweet pictures of family and home life on Instagram.

Recently, she posted a pic of dad Marvin with Alaia-Mai.

"The patience, passion and straight up love he puts into being a dad makes my heart burst every single day," she wrote.

Their new baby, which they have confirmed is a boy, is due in October.

