Rochelle Humes shares photos with brother to celebrate his birthday

TV's Rochelle Humes has wished her lookalike brother a 24th birthday with a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

Let's just say it's clear that good looks run in the family!

Mum-to-be Rochelle sent brother Jake some birthday wishes as she shared some throwback snaps including a cute childhood picture.

Rochelle Humes celebrated brother Jake's 24th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The cute snaps even featured one of Rochelle and Jake with sisters Sophie Piper and Lili, showing the good genes run in the family.

Love you lots...here's when I was actually bigger than you..

Jake along with sisters Sophie and Lili are in fact half-siblings to Rochelle, on her father's side. Although Rochelle didn't grow up with them, it's clear the family has a close bond.

In one of the snaps, Rochelle could be seen in her big sister role as she cuddled little brother Jake. The singer joked: "Love you lots...here's when I was actually bigger than you.."

Big sister Rochelle showed off cute memories with brother Jake. Credit: Instagram/ Rochelle Humes)

'Complicated and messy' family situation

The family snaps didn't stop there as The Saturdays star shared another family memory, this time with sisters Lili and Sophie Piper.

Rochelle opened up earlier this year that she only grew close to her extended family recently, due to a 'complicated and messy' situation growing up.

Rochelle's father Mark Piper split from Rochelle’s mum Roz Wiseman when she was a child.

Rochelle and Love Island star Sophie met when her father got back in contact and revealed he had three more children.

Mark is also the father of Lili and Jake with a new partner, as well as Love Island star Sophie and singer Rochelle.

Rochelle has previously admitted she "knew of" her siblings and had met them when she was young, but admitted it was "complicated and messy" at the time.

Rochelle Humes wished brother Jake a happy birthday with a family snap. (Credit: Instagram/Rochelle Humes)

Rochelle Humes shares pregnancy journey with fans

The soon-to-be mother-of-three has spoken out recently about another close resemblance as her latest scan pic reveals her unborn son is 'the spitting image' of daughter Valentina.

Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes had a 4D scan of their third child this week.

Marvin joked their son was the "spitting image" of him, but Rochelle thinks he looks like their daughter Valentina.

Rochelle has been keeping her fans up to date with her pregnancy journey as she prepares to be a mum for the third time.

The presenter spoke out on Instagram recently: "25 weeks (not that I’m counting). At this point my boobs are actually bigger than my belly did this happen to any one else?

"I’m enjoying this pregnancy so much more at this stage now, I stopped being sick about 5 weeks ago and I feel like a new human for it.

"The only thing I need to tackle now is my sleep, or lack of."

She added: "We now have 3 months ish left and I feel like I can see the end, I’m just SO excited to meet my little man."

Rochelle is due to give birth in October.

