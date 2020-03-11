Rochelle Humes shares intimate labour pictures as daughter turns three

Rochelle Humes has shared intimate throwback pictures of her and husband Marvin excitedly awaiting the birth of their daughter Valentina three years ago.

The This Morning presenter, 30, shared the snaps on Instagram to mark her daughter's birthday.

In one, Marvin tenderly kisses Rochelle's heavily pregnant belly while in another Rochelle poses next to a hospital cot as she waits for her baby's arrival.

Another snap sees a midwife examining Rochelle's bump.

The final picture sees Rochelle cradling her newborn baby girl and gazing lovingly at the tot.

Rochelle's fans rushed to comment on how gorgeous she looks in the pictures with one remarking: "Wish I looked like this after giving birth".

Another added: "You are seriously one yummy mummy. And how are you looking so beautiful and glowy right after child birth please?"

A third said: "If I look half as gorgeous as you when I give birth in the next few weeks I’ll be happy!"

Last weekend, Rochelle and Marvin, 34, threw Valentina a Spiderman themed third birthday party.

The couple, who also have a six year-old daughter Alaia-Mai, went all out for the bash with themed decorations, an impressive looking cake and bouncy castle.

Valentina, who is clearly a massive fan of the superhero, looked delighted with the party, posing with her parents and big sister by her four-tier birthday cake.

The little girl looked super cute in her superhero fancy dress outfit while Spiderman himself made an appearance.

In a post shared by Rochelle she wrote: "Yesterday we threw our little Spider Chick a third Birthday party with lots of her little friends and favourite people.

"She had the best day ever and slept in until 9am today which is unheard of for her. I just can't believe my smallest baby is going to be 3 on Tuesday.

"Thank you so much to @neribaeventstyling for ALWAYS helping me throw the best parties for my babies... @mlbespokecakes for Valle's cake of dreams.

"And to @letspartykidsuk for the biggest bouncy castle I ever did see (not an ad I paid for this just brilliant service and lovely people from small businesses)."

